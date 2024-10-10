VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System to Host Annual Veterans Appreciation Day, Car Show, & BBQ
PRESS RELEASE
October 10, 2024
Las Vegas , NV — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Car Show & BBQ in celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day.
What: The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Car Show & BBQ in
celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day.
When: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Where: VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center
6900 N. Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, Nevada 89086
Background: The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) will host its Annual
Car Show & BBQ in celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day. The event is open to the public.
Activities Include:
- Car Show (Sponsored by Las Vegas Crusin’)
- Free BBQ (Sponsored by the Masonic Services of North America)
- Health & Service Fair (Hosted by the VA)
- Music & Entertainment
- Kids Zone and Much More…
More Information: visit our VA Southern Nevada Veteran Healthcare System website www.lasvegas.va.gov
Media RSVP: Please email VHALASPAO@va.gov
John Archiquette, Public Affairs Specialist
Phone: