VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System to Host Annual Veterans Appreciation Day, Car Show, & BBQ

PRESS RELEASE

October 10, 2024

Las Vegas , NV — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Car Show & BBQ in celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day.

What:               The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Car Show & BBQ in 
                            celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day.

When:                Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 

Where:               VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center
6900 N. Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, Nevada 89086

Background:   The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) will host its Annual 
Car Show & BBQ in celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day.  The event is open to the public.

Activities Include: 
   - Car Show (Sponsored by Las Vegas Crusin’)
   - Free BBQ (Sponsored by the Masonic Services of North America)
   - Health & Service Fair (Hosted by the VA)
   - Music & Entertainment
   - Kids Zone and Much More…

More Information:  visit our VA Southern Nevada Veteran Healthcare System website www.lasvegas.va.gov

Media RSVP:   Please email VHALASPAO@va.gov

John Archiquette, Public Affairs Specialist

