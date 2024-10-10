VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System to Host Annual Veterans Appreciation Day, Car Show, & BBQ

PRESS RELEASE

October 10, 2024

Las Vegas , NV — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Car Show & BBQ in celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day.

What: The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Car Show & BBQ in

celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day.



When: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center

6900 N. Pecos Road

North Las Vegas, Nevada 89086

Background: The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) will host its Annual

Car Show & BBQ in celebration of Veterans Appreciation Day. The event is open to the public.

Activities Include:

- Car Show (Sponsored by Las Vegas Crusin’)

- Free BBQ (Sponsored by the Masonic Services of North America)

- Health & Service Fair (Hosted by the VA)

- Music & Entertainment

- Kids Zone and Much More…

More Information: visit our VA Southern Nevada Veteran Healthcare System website www.lasvegas.va.gov



Media RSVP: Please email VHALASPAO@va.gov