VASNHS Helping Veterans Prepare for Secure Sign-in Changes

January 10, 2025

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — In order to increase patient privacy and security and streamline the sign-in process VA is changing the way Veterans access their healthcare online. Veterans need to start using a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign into VA.gov. Veterans will have 2 secure sign-in account options (Login.gov and ID.me) for all VA websites and apps. VA will remove the My HealtheVet option after Jan. 31, and the DS Logon option after Sept. 30. Veterans will still be able to use their My HealtheVet health portal—they’ll just need to sign in to it with a Login.gov or ID.me account.

VASNHS is hosting an event to help Veterans get live support for the upcoming changes at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium on Monday, Jan.13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Staff from Veterans Experience and My HealtheVet specialists will be on hand to help Veterans step-by-step through the process and will answer any questions about the changes. Veterans should bring a mobile phone or tablet, their Social Security number, identification (driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport), and DD214.



Veterans can also learn complete the process online by creating a Login.gov or ID.me account now at:

Prepare For VA’s Secure Sign-In Changes | Veterans Affairs