Text Messages and VA Appointments

Many Veterans are already receiving interactive VEText appointment reminders. Every enrolled Veteran with a cell phone number listed in their health record is automatically enrolled in the program. For you to participate, make sure that your local medical center has your current phone numbers. You may update your phone numbers during check-in at your next appointment, use the self-service kiosks located throughout VA facilities, or update your mobile number on VA.gov.

How does it work?

You will receive the first text message reminder 7 days before your VA appointment. A second text message reminder will be sent 2 days before your appointment. The timing of the reminders may vary by facility. You should review the date and time of each appointment and use the prompts provided in the message to either confirm or cancel the appointment. You may receive multiple reminders if you have more than one appointment on the same day.

VEText works for VA health care appointments only, and the text messages do not currently replace the letters and automated phone calls you already receive for appointment reminders. Regular message and data rates may apply. Message frequency may vary depending on number of upcoming of health care appointments. You can opt out by replying “STOP” anytime or updating your notification preferences on VA.gov.