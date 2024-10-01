Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor (LPMHC) Training Program
The goal of the Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor Internship Program at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital is to facilitate the development of highly qualified professional counselors and prepare interns for competent entry into the counseling field.
Our clinical training focuses on scientifically-based and empirically-supported general principles and theories for evaluation, counseling, and consultation which we believe provide the foundational core of training and are essential for competent practice of mental health counseling across settings and populations.
Upon completion of the internship, interns are prepared to assume entry level mental health counseling positions in inpatient and outpatient adult medical, psychiatric, and mental health settings.
Program Director:
Alexandra Novogrodsky, LPMHC
Assistant Training Program Director:
Brandy Scaglione, LPMHC
Funded Positions Annually:
3
Percentage of Funded Trainees Hired by Tampa VA Post Graduation since 2015:
65%
Stipend/Program Requirements/Commitment:
- $15/hour for 600 hours of training
- Full Time: 40 hours/week- Internship, no less than 600 hours
- Internship Only (practicum students not accepted)
How to Apply:
Resume and CV are to be emailed directly to Alexandra.novogrodsky@va.gov for review. Interviews are conducted in March and October of preceding semester.
Academic Affiliates:
University of South Florida
Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Program
Troy University (Tampa)
Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program
Capella University
Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program
National Louis University
Clinical Mental Health Counseling