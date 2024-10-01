Our clinical training focuses on scientifically-based and empirically-supported general principles and theories for evaluation, counseling, and consultation which we believe provide the foundational core of training and are essential for competent practice of mental health counseling across settings and populations.

Upon completion of the internship, interns are prepared to assume entry level mental health counseling positions in inpatient and outpatient adult medical, psychiatric, and mental health settings.

Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor (LPMHC) Training Program

Program Director:

Alexandra Novogrodsky, LPMHC

Alexandra.novogrodsky@va.gov

Assistant Training Program Director:

Brandy Scaglione, LPMHC

Brandy.scaglione@va.gov

Funded Positions Annually:

3

Percentage of Funded Trainees Hired by Tampa VA Post Graduation since 2015:

65%

Stipend/Program Requirements/Commitment:

- $15/hour for 600 hours of training

- Full Time: 40 hours/week- Internship, no less than 600 hours

- Internship Only (practicum students not accepted)

How to Apply:

Resume and CV are to be emailed directly to Alexandra.novogrodsky@va.gov for review. Interviews are conducted in March and October of preceding semester.

Academic Affiliates:

University of South Florida

Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Program

Troy University (Tampa)

Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program

Capella University

Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program

National Louis University

Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Graduate students from CACREP accredited Mental Health Counseling programs that have current academic affiliations with our site and meet qualification requirements are welcome to apply.