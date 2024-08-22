Skip to Content

Suicide Prevention

The Clarksville VA Clinic is hosting an Event for Suicide Prevention Month on September 5th, 2024 from 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

When:

Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Main Lobby

782 Weatherly Drive

Clarksville, TN

Cost:

Free

September is Suicide Prevention Month! Stop by Clarksville VA Clinic on Sept. 5, 2024, to visit representatives from Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Suicide Prevention team and learn more about suicide prevention and lethal means safety. Information and resources will be available to Veterans and their families, and VA employees. Visit the TVHS website for more information on suicide prevention.

