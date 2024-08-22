Suicide Prevention

When: Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Main Lobby 782 Weatherly Drive Clarksville, TN Cost: Free





September is Suicide Prevention Month! Stop by Clarksville VA Clinic on Sept. 5, 2024, to visit representatives from Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Suicide Prevention team and learn more about suicide prevention and lethal means safety. Information and resources will be available to Veterans and their families, and VA employees. Visit the TVHS website for more information on suicide prevention.

Main Lobby, 782 Weatherly Dr, Clarksville, TN, 37043

