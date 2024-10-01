Clarksville Vet Center Grand Opening

The public is invited to attend a ceremony dedicating the new Clarksville Vet Center, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. CT at 141 Chesapeake Lane, Clarksville, Tenn., 37043.

When: Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 141 Chesapeake Lane Suite 101 Clarksville, TN Cost: Free





The public is invited to attend a ceremony dedicating the new Clarksville Vet Center, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. CT at 141 Chesapeake Lane, Clarksville, Tenn., 37043.

The dedication ceremony will include remarks from VA Chief Readjustment Counseling Officer Michael Fisher, and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commander, COL Samuel L. Preston. An open house will follow the formal dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting and allow the public to tour the new space and meet with other community partners to learn about available benefits and services.

The Clarksville Vet Center offers confidential counseling, community engagement, and referral services for eligible Veterans, service members, including members of the National Guard and reserve components, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Services include individual, group, couples, and family counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, and the psychological effects of military service-related trauma, including sexual trauma endured while in the military. Individuals do not need to be enrolled in VA healthcare, be service connected, or out of the military to receive Vet Center services. Dedicated team members are available to support the individual goals of those still in the military, those transitioning out, and after service.

Other VA events