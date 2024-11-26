Tomah VA to Host Hall of Heroes Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

November 26, 2024

Tomah , WI — The Tomah VA Medical Center is hosting an induction ceremony for Veteran Reynolds Tomter U.S. Merchant Marine into the Hall of Heroes. The ceremony will take place December 3, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. in Building 455/Veterans Hall.

The Tomah VA Medical Center’s Hall of Heroes started in 2005, with two inductees. The purpose of the Hall of Heroes is to recognize military Veterans in the local community who have exhibited exemplary courage in battle or have made outstanding contributions to their communities or professions. This event is open to the public.

What: Hall of Heroes Ceremony

Who: Open to the public

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Tomah VA Medical Center, Building 455, Veterans Hall

Contact: Amanda Batchko

VA Tomah Public Affairs Specialist

608-372-3971, ext. 64201

About Tomah VA Medical Center

The Tomah VA Medical Center is in Tomah, Wisconsin and serves approximately 26,000 Veterans in 18 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. For up-to-date information about the Tomah VA Medical Center please visit our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

