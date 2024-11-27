Military Environmental Exposures (MEE)

Toxic Exposure Screening helps identify Veterans with exposure concerns and advises them on how to connect with benefits, resources, and services. Every Veteran enrolled in VA healthcare will be offered a free and voluntary Toxic Exposure Screening at least every five years.

Are you currently enrolled in VA health care?

If no: To enroll in VA health care and learn more about eligibility and benefits or to schedule a new patient appointment(s), please call Tomah VA Medical Center Admissions at . This line is available 24-7.

If yes, The screening can take place at your next appointment. If can not be screened at your specialty care provider appointment or do not have an upcoming appointment, you may request a sooner screening. We can connect you with a facility TES Navigator: Natalie Doerfler, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC at 608.372.3971 ext. 66925

Disability/Service Connection: Veterans Benefits Administration 1- www.va.gov/disability, or your County Veteran Service Officer are the best places to go if you have questions about disability filing or claims related to your service connection.

To start the Airborne Hazard Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBP), please follow the steps on the following link to self-register. : www.publichealth.va.gov/docs/exposures/Registry-Steps.pdf > If you indicate you are interested in an exam on the online registry, we will reach out to schedule.

Please call Victoria Higbee at the Tomah VA Medical Center Environmental Health Clinic at 608.372.3971 ext. 66925 for information about the registry or to see if you qualify for an appointment.