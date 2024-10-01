U.S. Virgin Islands Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Contacting the U.S. Virgin Islands Vet Center
Please call
Cancelling or rescheduling an appointment:
- If you know you will miss an appointment please call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
- If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment an make that time available for another Veteran.
Visiting
- If you are a first time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call
to discuss how we can help.
- Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis or by telephone. We encourage you to call for details.
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
We’re located in Suite 1, next to the Builder’s Emporium. We have ample parking in the front and side of the building. For those with mobility issues, accessible parking and entrances to the Vet Center are also available.
We’re located within walking distance of the Schneider Medical Center which is on the Virgin Islands Transportation (VITRAN) Bus Route. You may call VITRAN at
VITRAN public transportation guarantees transportation Monday to Friday, from 5:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., and on Saturdays for Paratransit, from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits to obtain support at our Vet Center. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
•Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
•Receipt of certain awards
•Deployment orders
•Other documents that show qualifying military service
•Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Veterans speak on Vet Centers
This VA News video offers opportunities to hear from your peers on how Vet Centers have been useful to them, and how we can assist you on your journey towards well-being.
Counseling services
Select a topic to learn more.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
If you would like to include your significant other in your counseling sessions, be sure to discuss this with your counselor.
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
We offer counseling and other support, including:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Contact information to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and National Cemetery Administration (NCA) regarding possible burial and survival benefits
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral services to appropriate resources in our community.
Care at our Vet Cener includes:
- Individual counseling sessions targeted toward your identified goals
- Group counseling offering education on military and Veteran-related topics, support, and skill-building to manage periods of distress
Our counselors use evidence-based therapies, such as:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
We also collaborate with VA Caribbean Health Care System's Behavioral Health Program, as well as community behavioral health services for coordinated care.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use trauma-informed care to provide therapy and supportive services to MST survivors. We can also connect you with VA Caribbean Healthcare System's Military Sexual Trauma care coordinator for further services.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
Symptoms of PTSD such as feeling on edge, trouble with sleep, motivation, or mood may be getting you off track. We can provide the tools to manage these problems. Give us a call and we will help you set up an appointment to talk about your symptoms. We offer individual and group counseling.
Care at our Vet Center includes:
•Anger management
•Stress management
•Skills building
•Activity engagement
We also offer evidence-based psychotherapies such as:
•Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
•Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA Caribbean health care benefits
- Referrals to organizations that provide assistance in filing a military-related disability claim
- Orientation related to education benefits
- Orientation around employment opportunities
- Orientation related to state benefits and services
Referral services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We can assess and connect you to VA Caribbean Health Care System's New Beginnings Program, as well as other community resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you’re a Veteran in a mental health crisis and you’re thinking about hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—get help right away. You’re not alone.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night:
- Call 800-273-8255, then select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 800-799-4889.
If you’re a family member or friend of a Veteran who’s having trouble adjusting to life at home, we can help. Through our national Coaching Into Care program, our licensed psychologists and social workers will talk with you by phone, free of charge, to help you find your way around the VA system and figure out the best way to help the Veteran you care about. All calls are confidential (private).
To speak with a VA coach, call 888-823-7458, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
To get tips and resources for spouses, parents, and Veterans, visit the Coaching Into Care website.
Visit Coaching into Care
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can help you with:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Connecting with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) partners
- Navigating education and training benefits
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture or how you can support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or group educational briefings.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
We can coordinate telehealth care directly with you, using multiple modalities to include video visits and telephone appointments. Please let us know your expressed preference so that we may coordinate accordingly.
How we’re different than a clinic
Select a topic to learn more.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (no matter your gender or service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
-
The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
-
The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
-
The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.