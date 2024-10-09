Vocational Services and Compensated Work Therapy
We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
What are Vocational Services?
Dole VA Vocational Services can help you throughout the employment process, from identifying your skills and abilities to finding and keeping a job. Ultimately, we assist Veterans in achieving their employment goals. Services we provide include:
- Job skill development
- Real world placements to assess skills, abilities, and interests
- Job search training
- Pre-Employment Preparation
- One-on-One employment counseling
- Strategies to find and keep a job
- Improving / developing interpersonal interactions
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)
The Compensated Work Therapy program is driven to provide Veterans the ability to enhance their vocational, social, independent living skills, all of which are based upon the Veteran's individual choice.
Compensated Work Therapy is a clinical & therapeutic vocational rehabilitation program that consists of two separate program components: Transitional Work and Supported Employment.
Transitional Work (TW) is considered an internship-type program with a paid stipend. Veterans in the program are provided contracted work opportunities with an average timespan of six months. Participants also receive counseling to achieve independence, maximum self-sufficiency, and marketable skill development that lead to community-based employment.
Supported Employment (SE) assists Veterans diagnosed with psychosis, traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, etc., to find and keep jobs. The program will evaluate the Veteran's ability to manage the demands of working, develop realistic employment outcomes, and provide on-going job training, assistance, coaching, and advocacy.
Contact Information
Peter Daniels
CWT Program Coordinator
316-685-2221, ext. 57315
Aaron Plume
TW Employment Specialist
316-685-2221, ext. 57316
Whitney Hall
SE Employment Specialist
316-685-2221, ext. 57308
Accreditation
Our Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) program is accredited through CARF International, an independent accrediting body of health and human service. CARF accreditation confirms we are committed to continuous quality improvement, performance accountability through evidenced based outcomes, and ongoing monitoring of participants satisfaction.