Veterans get more time to transition to new online login system

PRESS RELEASE

January 31, 2025

Wilmington , DE — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced it will provide Veterans additional time to transition to a new online login system that lets them more quickly and securely access information about their VA health care and benefits.

In July, VA announced a phase out of My HealtheVet and DS Logon sign-in options, in favor of two new options, Login.gov and ID.me, which will help the department offer stronger protections for Veterans, families and caregivers.

With today’s announcement, VA is extending the final deadline by which veterans and beneficiaries can log in to VA.gov, VA mobile applications and other VA online services using their My HealtheVet username and password from Jan. 31, 2025, to March 4, 2025. The deadline to switch from DS Logon to ID.me or Login.gov remains Sept. 30, 2025.

Most VA beneficiaries are already using Login.gov and ID.me to access My HealtheVet and other VA digital services, but VA will use this additional time to ensure as many Veterans and beneficiaries as possible make the switch before the old My HealtheVet username and password system is retired March 4. In addition, VA is increasing outreach to Veterans who have yet to make the switch and will provide in-person assistance at VA Medical Centers across the nation.

All VA beneficiaries are encouraged to visit Prepare For VA’s Secure Sign-In Changes | Veterans Affairs to learn more.