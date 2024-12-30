Wilmington VA, Rowan-Virtua, and Veterans Health Foundation join forces to expand ties in biomedical research to benefit veterans

PRESS RELEASE

December 30, 2024

Wilmington , DE — On August 28, 2024 the Wilmington VA Medical Center, Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine and the Veterans Health Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding that aims to expand collaboration of biomedical research training and research.

Wilmington VA’s Research and Development Office spearheaded this partnership to enhance veteran-focused research innovations and capacity at Wilmington VA with optics on developing new treatments and interventions to improve the health of veterans and the public.

“The Wilmington VA Medical Center strives to provide safe, high-quality health care to veterans. The partnership with Rowan-Virtua SOM and Veterans Health Foundation will continue to help improve the

health and care of veterans,” said Wilmington VA Interim Executive Director, Matthew Morris. “Supporting biomedical research and training is a testament to VA’s commitment in advancing veteran care and we look forward to sharing our accomplishments.”

“This MOU is unique in that it sets the stage for research and biomedical research training collaboration opposed to a more commonly used research project-based MOU,” said Suzanne Milbourne, Wilmington VA Service Chief for Research and Development. “Recently, our MOU was submitted to the VA Office of Research and Development to serve as an example for the national VA research field.”

In addition to world-class health care Wilmington VA’s Health Care System trains America’s future health care providers and conducts important medical research. Wilmington’s health care system provides services at six locations throughout Delaware and southern New Jersey; its main medical center in Wilmington, DE., and outpatient clinics in Kent and Sussex County, DE., and Cumberland, Cape May,

and Atlantic County, New Jersey serve over 45,000 veterans residing in these areas and in parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland.

“We're thrilled to partner with the VA and VHF on pioneering medical research that will elevate clinical care for our nation’s heroes. Our veteran community is already at the heart of our mission here at Rowan-Virtua SOM, whether it’s through training future physicians, conducting benchwork research or engaging in community service,” said Dean of Rowan-Virtua SOM, Richard Jermyn. “This dynamic collaboration between our dedicated faculty researchers, VA providers, and veterans themselves promises to spark innovations that can only emerge through teamwork. We are confident this initiative will become a national model for how academic institutions and veteran services can work together.”

Rowan-Virtua School of Osteopathic Medicine is known for preparing future physicians and scientists who are committed to improving health in New Jersey and throughout the nation. The school’s mission is to prepare their students to meet future health care workforce needs, advance research, innovation, and discovery to improve health and solve medical challenges. The school emphasizes primary and interprofessional team-based care that responds to the needs of the community including underserved and special needs populations.

“VHF is excited for this innovative partnership which will allow for new knowledge to develop effective, individualized care solutions for all generations of veterans, address emerging health issues, and improve healthcare quality for the Nation,” said Alanna Caffas, VHF CEO. “We greatly look forward to supporting these future research endeavors to benefit both Veterans and society through innovative medical discoveries and treatment protocols.”

VHF has the distinct ability and resources to provide diverse opportunities for researchers that directly benefit veterans through internal programs such as the Early Career Investigator Contest, Medical Education Patient and Safety (MEPS) Grants, the Gerald Goldstein Early Career Mental Health Research Award, and the Research Incentive Program. VHF extends and drives opportunities to secure resources and support researchers with the nimble ability to access multiple sources of funding that spur research activities and expand their research portfolios. Although the singular focus of VHF is veteran-focused, the resulting scientific breakthroughs extend to enhance the standards of research, medical care, and well-being for the public.

Wilmington VA is the only VA health care system in Delaware and is an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 (VISN-4). VISN-4 includes medical centers in Altoona, Butler, Coatesville, Erie, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre, PA; Wilmington, DE; and 44 outpatient clinics in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

All veterans are encouraged to enroll in VA health care and take advantage of the benefits they’ve earned. Veterans can enroll in-person by stopping by any VA medical center or clinic, by phone, 877-222-8387, online at https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/ or by filling out a VA 1010EZ form and mail it to Enrollment Eligibility Center P.O. Box 5207 Janesville WI 53547-5207.