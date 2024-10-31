Wilmington VA Wall of Honor Recipients

Andrew J. Tomlin, U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant, U.S.S. Wabash

January 15, 1865, Fort Fisher, North Carolina

Citation: On U.S.S. Wabash during the assault on Fort Fisher, 15 January 1865 as one of 200 U.S. Marines assembled to hold a line of entrenchments, Cpl. Tomlin took position and remained until morning when relief arrived. When one of his comrades was struck down by enemy fire, he advanced under fire of musketry into an open plain to assist his wounded comrade to safety. Learn more here.

Charles B. Tanner, 2nd Lieutenant, Co H, 1st Delaware Infantry

17 September 1862, Sharpsburg, Maryland

Citation: Carried off the regimental colors, which had fallen within 20 yards of the enemy’s lines, the color guard of 9 men having all been killed or wounded, was himself 3 times wounded. Learn more here.

John Shilling III, First Sergeant, Company H, 3rd Delaware Infantry

21 August 1864, Petersburg, Virginia

Civil War / Citation: Capture of flag. Learn more here.

Samuel Rodmond Smith, Captain, Company C, 4th Delaware Infantry

5 February 1865, Rowanty Creek, Virginia

Civil War / Citation: Swam the partly frozen creek, under fire, to establish a crossing. Learn more here.

James Parke Postles, Captain, Company A, 1st Delaware Infantry

2 July 1863, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Civil War / Citation: Voluntarily delivered an order in the face of heavy fire of the enemy. Learn more here.

James P. Connor, Sergeant, 7th Infantry

15 August 1944, Cape Cavalaire, France

World War II / Citation: For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at risk of life and beyond the call of duty. Learn more here.

John B. Maberry (Mayberry), Private, Company F, 1st Delaware Infantry

3 July 1863, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Civil War / Citation: Capture of flag. Learn more here.

David E. Buckingham, First Lieutenant, Company E, 4th Delaware Infantry

5 February 1865, Rowanty Creek, Virginia

Civil War / Citation: Swam the partly frozen creek, under fire, in the attempt to capture a crossing. Learn more here.

Edward Michael Jentz, U.S. Army Colonel, Special Forces

Died July 3, 2023, Tours of Duty in Germany, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Belgium and Vietnam

Citation: Conspicuous Service Cross, State of Delaware.

Who is eligible?

The Veteran must have an honorable discharge from the armed forces to be eligible for our Wall of Honor. He or she must have been treated in or eligible for care one of the Wilmington VA Medical Center facilities—Wilmington VA Medical Center, Atlantic County Clinic, Cape May County Clinic, Cumberland County Clinic, Kent County Clinic or Sussex County Clinic.

To be eligible, the Veteran must be deceased. He or she may also be the recipient of:

Medal of Honor

Distinguished Service Cross (Army)

Navy Cross (Navy and Marine Corps)

Air Force Cross (Air Force)

Silver Star

Distinguished Service

Lifetime Achievements

Personal

Military

Civic Duty

How do I nominate a Veteran?

Applications are available by emailing PAO.Wilmington@va.gov . Nominations for inductions will be open year-round, with a deadline of September 15th for the November installment.

A Wall of Honor selection committee will review applications and notify selections by November 1st.