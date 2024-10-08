Facility Operations and Status
This page is dedicated to disseminating critical updates concerning Western North Carolina VA Health Care System facilities operation efforts and status.
Phone support is available 24/7 via the VISN 6 Clinical Contact Center at 1-855-679-0074. The VISN 6 Clinical Contact Center provides virtual care and support to Veterans enrolled in its the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System. Services include general administrative support, nurse triage, virtual visits with a doctor or nurse practitioner via telephone, VA Video Connect, or VA Health Chat, and pharmacy services.
Disclaimer: The VISN 6 Clinical Contact Center should not be used for emergency situations. If you are experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency, please call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency room closest to you.
Update on Facility Operations and Status as of 10/8/2024 at 5:00 AM
Veterans with medical questions or concerns can contact the VISN 6 Clinical Contact Center for 24/7 Nurse Support at 855-679-0074.
Facility Status:
Asheville VA Hospital Status:
- Power Restoration: As of October 3, 2024, power has been partially restored at the Asheville VA Medical Center. Duke Energy is running a temporary power line to the main facility until reconnection to the primary grid. There is no major structural damage, and running water is available via the onsite water tower, currently replenished by tankers. Water conservation protocols remain in effect.
- Essential Services: The hospital is currently open for pharmacy services and emergency care for Veterans.
- Appointment Rescheduling: Regular appointments scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024, will be rescheduled. High-acuity patients are being prioritized. If your appointment is impacted, you will be notified via text and phone.
- Service Resumption: Providers are working hard to resume all services, ensuring that supplies, space, and staffing meet the highest standards before reopening fully. We expect to restore many services next week, depending on meeting these conditions.
- Community Living Center, Hospice, and Inpatient Care: Staff are providing patient care in the Community Living Center, Hospice, and inpatient units, operating on generator power and ensuring proper nutrition, hydration, and comfort.
- Vulnerable Patient Outreach: Asheville VA staff and VISN 6 support teams are actively reaching out to critically vulnerable patients through VetTexts, addressing immediate needs. Clinical providers, including mental health professionals, are prioritizing high-risk patients, and deployed teams are offering care at local shelters. Oxygen deliveries and respiratory therapies are being coordinated for Veterans requiring support, with outreach to those who have expressed concerns.
Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs):
- CBOCs in Franklin, Forest City, and Hickory are open and operational as scheduled.
Employee Update:
- Employee Safety: As of October 4, 2024, all employees have provided safety updates via supervisors, social media, and the disaster line. Despite this, many remain without power, water, or cell service, and some have lost their homes. We are in regular contact to assess their current safety and support their recovery.
- Unable to Work: Employees unable to report to work due to the hurricane should contact their supervisor:
- Phone:
dial an extension or press 0 for an operator.
- Text: Text your full name to
to start a conversation.
- Phone:
- Community Living Center, Hospice, and Inpatient Care: Staff are providing patient care in the Community Living Center, Hospice, and inpatient units, operating on generator power and ensuring proper nutrition, hydration, and comfort.
Veteran Services:
- Traveling Veteran Services: Veterans currently in other cities and states can seek care at any VA facility by contacting a local Traveling Veteran Coordinator at 1-
(press 0) or calling the VISN 6 Clinical Contact Center at 1- for assistance.
- Urgent Care Benefit: Veterans can use their Urgent Care Benefit. Learn more at VA Urgent Care Resources.
- Emergency Care: For emergencies, visit the nearest emergency room or call 911. Veterans can report emergency care by calling
or the VISN 6 Clinical Contact Center at 1- .