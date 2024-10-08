Facility Operations and Status

Phone support is available 24/7 via the VISN 6 Clinical Contact Center at 1-855-679-0074. The VISN 6 Clinical Contact Center provides virtual care and support to Veterans enrolled in its the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System. Services include general administrative support, nurse triage, virtual visits with a doctor or nurse practitioner via telephone, VA Video Connect, or VA Health Chat, and pharmacy services.

Disclaimer: The VISN 6 Clinical Contact Center should not be used for emergency situations. If you are experiencing a medical or psychiatric emergency, please call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency room closest to you.