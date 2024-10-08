VA Whole Health

What Makes Whole Health Different?

Our country has built a healthcare system which does very well treating many diseases—but which does not focus enough on creating and supporting health and well-being.

Whole Health is a shift from a system designed around episodic points of clinical care primarily focused on disease management, to one that is based in a partnership across time focused on Whole Health.

Whole Health is an approach to healthcare that empowers and equips people to take charge of their health and well-being and to live their life to the fullest. It focuses on self-care, skill building and support.

These services are not diagnosis or disease based but support the personal health plan of each Veteran. Promoting wellbeing and complementary integrative health approaches such as:

Acupuncture to aid in pain management

yoga, tai chi, qigong

Meditation and mindfulness

Massage Therapy

How can you Start?

Start a conversation with your VA health team about Whole Health. VA staff and Veteran peers can also support you on your Whole Health journey too.

Learn more about getting started with the Personal Health Inventory self-assessment, and Personal Health Plan and how it can shape your Well-being programs and clinical treatments. The road to better health and well-being starts here, with you.