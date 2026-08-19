Los Angeles VA Clinic

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Free valet parking: It has never been easier or faster to access care at the Los Angeles Ambulatory Care Center (LAACC) in Downtown LA thanks to a free valet parking program for Veterans and their caregivers. Affording its patrons, a convenient and swift transition from their vehicles to their appointments, all without having the hassle of finding a parking space.



On September 6, 2023, this valet service became mandatory to address the high demand for parking at LAACC, which at times has left Veteran patients or visitors without a convenient parking option.



The valet program is free for all Veteran patients or their caregivers. Valet can be found on level one of the LAACC Parking Structure. Valet drivers cannot and will not accept tips.



Valet service will be provided by Innovative Facilities Solutions, a service-disabled Veteran-owned business.