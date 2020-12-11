Past rates: 2020 VA health care copay rates

Note: You may be in priority group 8 and qualify for these rates if you don't meet eligibility requirements for priority groups 1 through 6, and you have a gross household income above our income limits for where you live, agree to pay copays, and meet other specific enrollment and service-connected eligibility criteria.

Medication copay rates

If you’re in priority group 1

You won’t pay a copay for any medications.

Note: You may be in priority group 1 if we've rated your service-connected disability at 50% or more disabling, if we've determined that you can't work because of your service-connected disability (called unemployable), or if you've received the Medal of Honor.

If you’re in priority groups 2 through 8

You'll pay a copay for:

Medications your health care provider prescribes to treat non-service-connected conditions, and

Over-the-counter medications (like aspirin, cough syrup, or vitamins) that you get from a VA pharmacy. You may want to consider buying your over-the-counter medications on your own.

Note: The cost for any medications you receive while staying in a VA or other approved hospital or health facility are covered by your inpatient care copay.

The amount you’ll pay for these medications will depend on the “tier” of the medication and the amount of medication you’re getting, which we determine by days of supply. Once you’ve paid $700 in medication copays within a calendar year (January 1 to December 31), you won’t have to pay any more that year—even if you still get more medications. This is called a copay cap.