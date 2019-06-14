Health needs and conditions

At VA, we offer many services and programs for Veterans with specific needs—like women Veterans, Veterans with mental health problems, and elderly or disabled Veterans. We cover the cost of many of these services under the VA health care program. You may be able to get help paying for other services—like dental care—if you qualify for them as an added benefit. Find out how to access services for your specific needs.

Yes. Certain health concerns may be more likely to affect Veterans who served in a specific time and place. Find out which health concerns you should be aware of depending on when and where you served.

Other health conditions and needs

Conditions of the eyes, ears, and teeth

Does VA address the specific health needs of LGBT Veterans?

Yes. We’re committed to serving the health needs of Veterans with LGBT and related identities and providing care in a sensitive, safe environment at all VA health facilities.

For more information, you can download these fact sheets:

You can also find out more about LGBT programs at VA medical centers across the nation.

