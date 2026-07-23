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Health needs and conditions

At VA, we offer many services and programs for Veterans with specific needs—like women Veterans, Veterans with mental health problems, and elderly or disabled Veterans. We cover the cost of many of these services under the VA health care program. You may be able to get help paying for other services—like dental care—if you qualify for them as an added benefit. Find out how to access services for your specific needs.

Are there any health concerns I should be aware of based on my service history?

Yes. Certain health concerns may be more likely to affect Veterans who served in a specific time and place. Find out which health concerns you should be aware of depending on when and where you served.

Get health information by service dates and locations

How do I find out how to get health services for a specific condition or need?

Mental health and trauma-related needs

Conditions of the eyes, ears, and teeth

Illnesses and injuries

Other health conditions and needs

Get an overview of what’s covered by VA health care

Use our health topics index to find more information

Does VA address the specific health needs of all Veterans?

Yes. There is a Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC) in every VA health care system to help you get the care you need. Our policies require that your health care is delivered in a safe and respectful environment and that our employees respect your identity.

Find your local Veteran Care Coordinator

Read about our approach to recognizing same-sex marriage

What if I need help understanding my benefits or accessing services?

If you want to know more about your VA health care benefits, your health care team, and where you’ll go for care, we can help.

Learn more about your VA health care coverage

If you need help accessing services, call our toll-free hotline at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Can I manage my VA health and benefits online?

Yes. If you’re signed up for the VA health care program, you can manage your VA health and benefits online through VA.gov:

Refill your prescriptions

Send a message to your VA health care provider

Check the status of a disability or pension claim

Other helpful information

  • Learn more about your VA health care benefits, your health care team, and where you’ll go for care.

  • Not sure if you qualify? Find out if you can get VA health care benefits.

  • Ready to apply? Get started now.

  • Have an illness or injury that was caused—or made worse—by your active-duty service? Find out if you can get disability compensation (monthly payments) from VA.

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