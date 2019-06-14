Health needs and conditions
At VA, we offer many services and programs for Veterans with specific needs—like women Veterans, Veterans with mental health problems, and elderly or disabled Veterans. We cover the cost of many of these services under the VA health care program. You may be able to get help paying for other services—like dental care—if you qualify for them as an added benefit. Find out how to access services for your specific needs.
Are there any health concerns I should be aware of based on my service history?
Yes. Certain health concerns may be more likely to affect Veterans who served in a specific time and place. Find out which health concerns you should be aware of depending on when and where you served.
How do I find out how to get health services for a specific condition or need?
Mental health and trauma-related needs
-
Mental health problems like bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and anxiety disorders
-
-
-
-
-
Conditions of the eyes, ears, and teeth
Illnesses and injuries
-
Cancers and other conditions caused by contact with hazardous materials
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other health conditions and needs
Get an overview of what’s covered by VA health care
Does VA address the specific health needs of LGBT Veterans?
Yes. We’re committed to serving the health needs of Veterans with LGBT and related identities and providing care in a sensitive, safe environment at all VA health facilities.
For more information, you can download these fact sheets:
You can also find out more about LGBT programs at VA medical centers across the nation.
View VA medical center LGBT program websites
Read about our approach to recognizing same-sex marriage
What if I need help understanding my benefits or accessing services?
If you want to know more about your VA health care benefits, your health care team, and where you’ll go for care, we can help.
Learn more about your VA health care coverage
If you need help accessing services, call our toll-free hotline at 877-222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
Can I manage my VA health and benefits online?
Yes. If you’re signed up for the VA health care program, you can manage your VA health and benefits online through VA.gov:
Refill your prescriptions
Send a message to your VA health care provider
Check the status of a disability or pension claim