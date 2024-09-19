Women Veterans Tele-Town Hall
Learn about VA healthcare benefits, disability claims and more during our Women Veterans Tele-Town-Hall Wednesday, September 25, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT. Call (833) 380-0516
When:
Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Do you know how recent VA benefit changes may impact you?
If you are not already enrolled for health care, you can learn about your eligibility.
- Learn about women's VA health resources
- Learn about state and federal benefits, your eligibility and how to apply for benefits or enroll in VA health care.
- Find out how to file a new or additional disability claim.
Can’t call in?
- Join us for our Veterans Benefits & Resource Fair Tuesday, October 8, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Purdue Westgate Academy
- Call the Veteran Benefit Administration between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Friday at 1-877-222-8387.
- Learn about eligibility and benefits and sign-up online at https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.
Did you know?
- Most Veterans qualify for cost-free health care services.
- Some pay modest copays for health care or prescriptions.
- The VA has no enrollment fees, monthly premiums or deductibles and, if you choose, it may be used with your existing medical insurance.
Call, come see us, or check us out the VA online. Learn about your eligibility and the health care benefits you’ve earned!