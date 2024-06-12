More than 50,000 women Veterans enrolled in VA health care over past 365 days, marking the largest enrollment year ever for women Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

June 12, 2024

Washington , DC — VA is now providing more care and benefits to women Veterans than ever before in our nation’s history.

WASHINGTON — Today, on Women Veterans Recognition Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that more than 53,000 women Veterans enrolled in VA health care between May 2023 and May 2024, marking a 20% increase over the previous year and the largest enrollment year for women Veterans on record.

Health care enrollment of women Veterans increased across all 50 states, with the greatest number of enrollments in: Texas (6,507), Florida (4,666), California (4,318), Virginia (3,806), Georgia (2,937) and North Carolina (2,776). Women Veterans are currently VA’s fastest growing patient population. This historic enrollment of women Veterans into VA health care and benefits is driven in large part by the PACT Act, which President Biden signed into law in August 2022, empowering VA to deliver record health care and benefits to millions of Veterans exposed to toxins while serving in the military.

Expanding access to benefits and services for women Veterans is a key priority for VA and the entire Biden-Harris Administration. This is critical because Veterans who come to VA are proven to do better. VA health care has consistently outperformed non-VA care in Veteran trust, patient satisfaction scores, overall quality ratings, and affordability.

“On this day in 1948, women were granted a formal place in our country’s military. Today, the more than 2 million women Veterans living in the U.S. make up our fastest growing Veteran population,” said VA Deputy Secretary Tanya Bradsher. “It’s important to all of us here at VA that every woman Veteran knows she belongs at VA.”

“It’s our goal for every woman Veteran to receive all the benefits she has earned, and that includes world-class health care,” said VA Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal, M.D. “We want women Veterans to know that VA has invested in more services for women Veterans than ever before. VA can now offer women the best and most accessible options for all their care needs, and we want them to apply for the health care they deserve today.”

VA is leading the way in specialized health care for women Veterans. VHA’s Office of Women’s Health oversees these dedicated health care services. Today, there is a women’s health program led by a Women Veterans Program Manager at every VA health care system across the nation. Additional specialized women’s health staff include: Women’s Health Medical Directors, Women’s Health Primary Care Providers, Women’s Health Patient Aligned Care Teams, Maternity Care Coordinators, Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Coordinators, and Women’s Mental Health Champions. Women’s health teams are also supported by LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinators, Intimate Partner Violence Coordinators, and Military Sexual Trauma Coordinators.

Over the past two years, VA has dramatically expanded health care services dedicated to women Veterans. This includes expanded breast cancer screenings and mammograms for Veterans with potential toxic exposures, increased access to reproductive health services, and expanded maternity care coordination for Veterans from pregnancy through 12 months post-partum. All of this work contributes to VA’s equity action plan and broader efforts to ensure that every Veteran gets the care and benefits they deserve.

VA is also delivering disability compensation benefits to an all-time record number of women Veterans, with 717,141 women Veterans receiving disability compensation benefits today. Over the past five years, an additional 197,667 women Veterans have begun receiving benefits, representing a 28% increase. More than 89% of women Veterans who have applied have received disability benefits from VA for at least one condition, on average receiving $27,109 in earned disability compensation benefits per year.

VA’s dedicated Women Veterans Call Center is here to support woman Veterans in navigating all the services they may need, including health care and benefits. Call or text 1-855-VA-WOMEN (1-855-829-6636) or use the online chat feature. For more information specifically on how the PACT Act is helping Veterans and their survivors and to apply for care or benefits today, visit VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MYVA411 (1-800-698-2411).

###