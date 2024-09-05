John J. Pershing VA Medical Center receives 5 stars in independent, nationwide health care quality review

PRESS RELEASE

Poplar Bluff , MO — Today, the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center announced that it received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.

"We are deeply honored by the trust our Veterans place in us,” said Interim Medical Center Director, James Warren. “This 5-star rating is a testament to their voices and our team’s commitment to providing the exceptional care our heroes deserve. We are proud to serve those who have served."

“It’s our commitment that every eligible Veteran not only can choose VA health care, but when they do, that they get the very best and safest care possible,” said VA Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal, M.D. “For the second year in a row, VA care has been shown to be some of the best in the nation. We are dedicated to continuously improving as we strive towards always providing the highest quality of care to Veterans.”

Nationally, VA hospitals continue to outperform non-VA hospitals on both CMS’ Overall Star Rating and their quarterly patient satisfaction survey:

· Patient Satisfaction Survey: VA outperformed non-VA hospitals in the most recent CMS Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) star ratings, with 79% of VA facilities receiving a summary star rating of 4 or 5 stars compared to 40% of non-VA hospitals. This represents the ninth consecutive quarter in which VA facilities have outperformed non-VA counterparts.

· Hospital Quality Ratings: In this year’s CMS Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, more than 58% of VA hospitals included received 4- or 5-star ratings compared to 40% of non-VA hospitals. This is only the second year VA hospitals have been included in this review, and VA has outperformed non-VA health care in both years.

These findings come at a time when Veteran trust in VA outpatient care has reached an all-time record high of 92%, based on a survey of more than 440,000 Veterans. Additionally, these findings are consistent with a recent systematic review that found that VA health care is consistently as good as — or better than — non-VA health care.

Both CMS ratings aim to improve patients’ ability to make informed decisions about where they receive care. CMS awards Overall Star Ratings to hospitals based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. CMS’ HCAHPS summary star ratings combine information across 10 measures of patient experience, including staff communication and responsiveness, hospital environment, willingness to recommend the hospital, and overall hospital rating. This year’s Overall Star Ratings are based on data collected between July 2019 and March 2023, and this quarter’s HCAHPS star ratings are based on data collected between October 2022 and September 2023.

VA is committed to delivering the timely, world-class health care Veterans deserve and will stop at nothing less. The overall rating — as well as ratings on specific quality and satisfaction measures — of your local VA hospital can be found via CMS’ Care Compare tool.

For more information, please contact Lacey McClintock at lacey.mcclintock@va.gov or 573-778-4048, or visit https://www.va.gov/poplar-bluff-health-care/

