Getting started with VA
Welcome to VA. Whether you transitioned out of service recently or decades ago—or you’re the family member or caregiver of a Veteran—we can help you find and apply for the benefits you’ve earned and deserve. We provide benefits to support you throughout your life. Read this page to get started.
For transitioning service members
We can help guide you as you transition from active-duty service or from service in the Guard or Reserve. If you’re transitioning out of service now, you’ll need to act quickly to take advantage of certain time-sensitive benefits.
Learn about VA benefits for service members
For Veterans
We can help you get started toward your goals at any stage of your journey. Learn more about VA benefit eligibility. Then find out how we can help you with different goals.
What to know about benefit eligibility
Your eligibility means whether or not you can get a certain VA benefit based on the eligibility requirements set by law. To determine if you’re eligible for each benefit, we consider a different combination of factors like these:
- Disability rating
- Service history (including any exposure to toxic substances)
- Discharge status
- Medical need
- Income level
To find out if you’re eligible for each VA benefit, you’ll need to apply. You should know that the 2022 PACT Act law expanded eligibility for VA disability compensation and health care to millions of Veterans. So even if you weren’t eligible in the past, we encourage you to apply today.
Learn more about what the PACT Act means for you
Get support for mental health
We can help you connect with mental health care—no matter your discharge status, service history, or eligibility for VA health care.
Get started with mental health needs
File a claim for financial support for a service-connected condition
If you have an illness or injury that was caused—or made worse by—your active-duty service, you could be eligible for tax-free monthly payments. And any disability rating (even 0%) makes you eligible for certain services. So even if you don’t think your condition is severe, we encourage you to file a claim.
Learn more about disability ratings
Take care of your health and well-being
Veterans enrolled in VA health care are proven to have better health outcomes than those not enrolled. And VA care is often the most affordable option for Veterans. Even if you don’t need care today, you might need it tomorrow, or the next day, or 30 years from now. And once you’re in, you have access for life.
Find out if you’re eligible for discounted private dental insurance through the VA Dental Insurance Program
Go back to school or start a new career
We offer benefits to help with going to college or training programs as well as counseling to help you find a job. If you’re eligible, you can also transfer education benefits to your dependent spouse and children.
Continue your education with the GI Bill or other programs
Get educational and career counseling
Get help finding a job and other career assistance
Find a place to live
We offer VA home loan programs to help you buy, build, or improve a home or refinance your current home loan. And we offer grants to help you adapt your home for a disability.
Learn how to buy a home with a VA-backed home loan
Learn how to apply for a housing grant for Veterans with certain disabilities
Note: If you’re experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You’ll talk privately with a trained VA counselor for free.
Plan for your and your family’s future
We offer a range of programs to help you plan for your and your family’s future.
Find out if you’re eligible for Veterans Affairs Life Insurance (VALife)
Find out if you’re eligible for a Veterans Pension
Apply for pre-need eligibility for burial in a VA national cemetery
Learn about benefits for family members and caregivers
For family members
We can help you connect to benefits and health care for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers.
Learn more about VA benefits for family members and caregivers
Get set up to manage your health and benefits online
Create a free, secure sign-in account and download our mobile app to get started.
Create a Login.gov or ID.me account
Verify your identity to access your personal information
Download the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app from our mobile app store
Get help with VA benefits
Connect with a trained professional who can help you understand and apply for benefits.
Find out how to contact us online, by phone, or in person
Get help from a VA accredited representative or Veterans Service Organization (VSO)