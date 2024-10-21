Health Promotion Disease Prevention
The Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program is one of the most powerful tools for Veterans and their caregivers to improve the overall well-being of the Veteran.
Physical Activity and Exercises
Being physically active is key in keeping your joints lubricated, your muscles strong, and your mind, and body healthy. Exercise is a key element in physical activity and comes in many different forms. Physical activity can include talking a walk, a hike, a jog, dancing, strength training, playing tag with the kids, hitting up the gym, and so much more.
Check out some of our tools and resources.
Get Fit for Life (11) Veteran Success Stories - YouTube
Video Gallery - MOVE! Weight Management Program (va.gov)
Living with Arthritis: Exercise - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
Success Stories - MOVE! Weight Management Program (va.gov)
Preventative Health
Eat Wisely, Physical Activities and Healthy Habits:
My HealtheVet Veterans Health Library (va.gov)
HealtheLiving Assessment - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
Colorectal Cancer Screening
https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/
https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/resources/print.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/quiz/
COVID-19 and flu shots
My HealtheVet VA Immunizations Learn More - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet
Get Recommended Screening Tests and Immunizations for Men - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)
Get Recommended Screening Tests and Immunizations for Women - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)
Tobacco Cessation
Link to Whiteboard video on YouTube
Be Tobacco Free monthly topic materials
Healthy Living, My Health Choices Tool, (2020) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Cancer Treatment & Tobacco Use Patient Information Sheet
Great American Smokeout (GASO)
Why Quit - Mental Health (va.gov)
Heart Health
ASCVD (Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease) 2013 Risk Calculator from AHA/ACC https://www.mdcalc.com/calc/3398/ascvd-atherosclerotic-cardiovascular-disease-2013-risk-calculator-aha-acc
Holistic Self-Care and Complementary Therapies
https://mobile.va.gov/app/mindfulness-coach
https://www.heartmath.org/resources/veterans/resources/
https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/professional-resources/Yoga.asp
https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/veteran-handouts/docs/Yoga-508Final-9-4-2018.pdf
https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTHLIBRARY/tools/tai-chi-qi-gong.asp
https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/professional-resources/Tai_Chi.asp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyIY_GBhxsk
https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/professional-resources/Massage_Therapy.asp
https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTHLIBRARY/tools/massage.asp
https://www.rehab.va.gov/PT/index.asp
https://www.va.gov/northport-health-care/stories/creative-arts-therapy-promoting-health-and-community-for-veterans/
https://www.prosthetics.va.gov/rectherapy/Creative_Arts_Therapies.asp
https://www.va.gov/northport-health-care/stories/music-as-medicine-for-veterans/#:~:text=Music%20therapy's%2070%2Dyear%20history,by%20board%2Dcertified%20music%20therapists
https://news.va.gov/58542/health-benefits-of-gardening-for-veterans/
Whole Health
Personal Health Inventory - https://www.va.gov/wholehealth/docs/10-773_PHI_July2019_508.pdf
Whole Health – What is Whole Health? Online tools and resources, and how to get started? - https://www.va.gov/wholehealth/
PTSD and Emotional Support Resources
If you are a Veteran in immediate need of support, please contact the Veteran's Crisis Line by dialing 988 and selecting option 1. You can also chat with someone virtually at Home (veteranscrisisline.net)
For a full list of our Mental Health Services and contact representatives please follow the link: Health Services | VA Finger Lakes Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Other helpful tools include the following
Mobile Mental Health (myvaapps.com)
Manage Stress - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)
PTSD Treatment | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Sleep Problems and PTSD | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Coping with PTSD Symptoms | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Easily access tools and resources through our mobile apps
Annie App for Veterans | VA Mobile
Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry | VA Mobile
Food and Nutrition
Food and Nutrition Resources
Lowdown on Low-Carb Diets - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
Plant-Based Diet and Sustainable Eating - Nutrition and Food Services (va.gov)
Managing Type 2 Diabetes | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Vegan? Low Sodium? High Fiber? - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
Eat a Balanced Diet for Mental Health | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Take Charge with the DASH Diet - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
Sexually Transmitted Infections
Be Safe; Prevent Sexually Transmitted Infections
Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), often referred to as Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), are infections you can get or give someone by having sex while you or your partner has an infection. STIs are the same thing as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Many STIs do not have symptoms. You and/or your partner can have an STI and pass it on without knowing it. Some STIs can cause organ damage and infertility. Having one STI may raise your risk for getting other STIs.
Learn about preventing STI's through the following resources or talk to your healthcare provider.
Clinical resources
Patient resources
Be Safe Prevent Sexually Transmitted Infections - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)
Sleep
General
Recharge - Whole Health Library (va.gov)
Basics of Sleep: https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/public-education/brain-basics/brain-basics-understanding-sleep
Aging and sleep: Sleep-dependent memory consolidation in healthy aging and mild cognitive impairment - PubMed (nih.gov)
Sleep and blood sugar levels: Impact of insufficient sleep on dysregulated blood glucose control under standardised meal conditions - PubMed (nih.gov)
Sleep and steroids: Slow wave sleep and steroid hormones - ClinicalKey
Sleep and mental health: Improving sleep quality leads to better mental health: A meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials - PubMed (nih.gov)
Metabolism and sleep: Metabolic consequences of sleep and circadian disorders - PubMed (nih.gov)
Sleep Disorders: VA/DoD_Clinical_Practice_Guideline_for_the_Management_of_Chronic_Insomnia_Disorder_and_Obstructive_Sleep_Apnea
Breathing disorders and sleep: Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders | Sleep Foundation
4-7-8 breathing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8fjYPC-k2k
https://www.cdc.gov/sleep/about_sleep/sleep_hygiene.html
https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/veteran-handouts/docs/HealthySleep_Final508_07-25-2019.pdf
https://www.veterantraining.va.gov/sleep101/index.asp
VHA National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (NCP)
VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline
VA's Sleep Check-Up tool: https://www.veterantraining.va.gov/checkup/index.asp
Disease and Disorder Education
Alcohol
VHA National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (NCP): www.prevention.va.gov
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Healthfinder – Drink Alcohol Only in Moderation: https://healthffinder.gov/
National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA): https://www.niaaa.nih. gov/alcohol-health
Veterans Health Library: www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov
COPD
Understanding COPD
What Is COPD? | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Treatments for COPD
Treatments for COPD | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
Life with COPD - Chronic Lung Disease, Day-to-Day Care: for Caregivers
Chronic Lung Disease, Day-to-Day Care: for Caregivers | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)
High Blood Pressure
MyHealthyVet - https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/ss20210712-lower-blood-pressure-dash-diet
https://www.nutrition.va.gov/docs/EducationMaterials/DASHEatingPlan.pdf
Metabolic Syndrome
What is High Blood Pressure:
High Blood Pressure - What Is High Blood Pressure | NHLBI, NIH
Weight: https://www.google.com/search?q=VA%2FDoD+Clinical+Practice+Guideline+for+the+Management+of+Adult+Overweight+and+Obesity%E2%80%8B
4 Tips for Better Sleep | Sleep expert Matthew Walker: 4 Tips for Better Sleep | Expert Matthew Walker | Google Zeitgeist 2019 - Bing video
Blood Pressure – understand your numbers - diastolic and systolic https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5XTTeP039Q&t=208s
DASH Diet: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/education/dash-eating-plan
DASH Diet Recipes: https://healthyeating.nhlbi.nih.gov/
Mediterranean Diet: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/16037-mediterranean-diet, https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/in-depth/mediterranean-diet/art-20047801
Mediterranean Diet Recipes: https://www.google.com/search?lei=fBFAZNDRFuXKkPIPzt-hoA4&q=mediterranean%20diet%20recipes&ved=2ahUKEwjQ_7_Wqbb-AhVlJUQIHc5vCOQQsKwBKAB6BQiMARAB&biw=1920&bih=937&dpr=1#ip=1
VA Whole Health: https://www.va.gov/wholehealth/
National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention: https://www.prevention/va.gov
Metabolic Syndrome. (2023). Mayo Clinic: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/metabolic-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20351916#:~:text=Metabolic%20syndrome%20is%20a%20cluster,abnormal%20cholesterol%20or%20triglyceride%20levels
Adult Overweight and Obesity: VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Adult Overweight and Obesity
Physical Activity Guidelines: The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans (nih.gov)
Exercise is medicine: Factsheets - Exercise is Medicine Australia
Metabolic Syndrome – Symptoms and Causes: Metabolic syndrome - Symptoms and causes - Mayo Clinic
Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Healthy Teaching Kitchen - YouTube
Healthy Teaching Kitchen – Recipes and Cookbooks: Recipes, Cookbooks, and Cooking Videos - Nutrition and Food Services (va.gov)
Resource Directory for Whole Health
