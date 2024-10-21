Skip to Content

Health Promotion Disease Prevention

The Health Promotion Disease Prevention Program is one of the most powerful tools for Veterans and their caregivers to improve the overall well-being of the Veteran.

Physical Activity and Exercises

Being physically active is key in keeping your joints lubricated, your muscles strong, and your mind, and body healthy. Exercise is a key element in physical activity and comes in many different forms. Physical activity can include talking a walk, a hike, a jog, dancing,  strength training, playing tag with the kids, hitting up the gym, and so much more. 

Check out some of our tools and resources.

Get Fit for Life (11) Veteran Success Stories - YouTube

Video Gallery - MOVE! Weight Management Program (va.gov)

Living with Arthritis: Exercise - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov)

Success Stories - MOVE! Weight Management Program (va.gov)

MOVE! Coach | VA Mobile

Preventative Health

Eat Wisely, Physical Activities and Healthy Habits:

Healthy Living

My HealtheVet Veterans Health Library (va.gov)

Yoga For Vets

Live Whole Health | VA Mobile

National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Home (va.gov)

HealtheLiving Assessment - My HealtheVet (va.gov)

Diabetes and Your Feet | CDC

 

Colorectal Cancer Screening

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/resources/print.htm

https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal/quiz/

 

COVID-19 and flu shots

My HealtheVet VA Immunizations Learn More - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet

Get Recommended Screening Tests and Immunizations for Men - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)

Get Recommended Screening Tests and Immunizations for Women - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)

 

Tobacco Cessation

Link to Whiteboard video on YouTube

Be Tobacco Free monthly topic materials

prevention.va.gov

Healthy Living, My Health Choices Tool, (2020) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Home (va.gov)

Cancer Treatment & Tobacco Use Patient Information Sheet

Great American Smokeout (GASO)

Why Quit - Mental Health (va.gov)
 

Heart Health

ASCVD (Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease) 2013 Risk Calculator from AHA/ACC https://www.mdcalc.com/calc/3398/ascvd-atherosclerotic-cardiovascular-disease-2013-risk-calculator-aha-acc

 

Holistic Self-Care and Complementary Therapies

https://mobile.va.gov/app/mindfulness-coach

https://www.heartmath.org/resources/veterans/resources/

Yoga For Vets

https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/professional-resources/Yoga.asp

https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/veteran-handouts/docs/Yoga-508Final-9-4-2018.pdf

https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTHLIBRARY/tools/tai-chi-qi-gong.asp

https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/professional-resources/Tai_Chi.asp

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyIY_GBhxsk

https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/professional-resources/Massage_Therapy.asp

https://www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTHLIBRARY/tools/massage.asp

https://www.rehab.va.gov/PT/index.asp

https://www.va.gov/northport-health-care/stories/creative-arts-therapy-promoting-health-and-community-for-veterans/

https://www.prosthetics.va.gov/rectherapy/Creative_Arts_Therapies.asp

https://www.va.gov/northport-health-care/stories/music-as-medicine-for-veterans/#:~:text=Music%20therapy's%2070%2Dyear%20history,by%20board%2Dcertified%20music%20therapists

https://news.va.gov/58542/health-benefits-of-gardening-for-veterans/

 

Whole Health

Personal Health Inventory - https://www.va.gov/wholehealth/docs/10-773_PHI_July2019_508.pdf

Whole Health – What is Whole Health? Online tools and resources, and how to get started? - https://www.va.gov/wholehealth/

PTSD and Emotional Support Resources

Food and Nutrition

Sexually Transmitted Infections

Be Safe; Prevent Sexually Transmitted Infections

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), often referred to as Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), are infections you can get or give someone by having sex while you or your partner has an infection. STIs are the same thing as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Many STIs do not have symptoms. You and/or your partner can have an STI and pass it on without knowing it. Some STIs can cause organ damage and infertility. Having one STI may raise your risk for getting other STIs.

Learn about preventing STI's through the following resources or talk to your healthcare provider. 

 

Clinical resources

CDC - STD Treatment

Clinical management of HIV

 

Patient resources

Be Safe Prevent Sexually Transmitted Infections - National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (va.gov)

STI’s and Older Adults

Sleep

Disease and Disorder Education

Alcohol

VHA National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (NCP): www.prevention.va.gov

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Healthfinder – Drink Alcohol Only in Moderation: https://healthffinder.gov/

National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA): https://www.niaaa.nih. gov/alcohol-health

Veterans Health Library: www.veteranshealthlibrary.va.gov

 

COPD 

Understanding COPD

What Is COPD? | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

Treatments for COPD

Treatments for COPD | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

Life with COPD  - Chronic Lung Disease, Day-to-Day Care: for Caregivers

Chronic Lung Disease, Day-to-Day Care: for Caregivers | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

 

High Blood Pressure

MyHealthyVet - https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/ss20210712-lower-blood-pressure-dash-diet

https://www.nutrition.va.gov/docs/EducationMaterials/DASHEatingPlan.pdf

 

Metabolic Syndrome

SCVD (Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease) 2013 Risk Calculator from AHA/ACC https://www.mdcalc.com/calc/3398/ascvd-atherosclerotic-cardiovascular-disease-2013-risk-calculator-aha-acc

What is High Blood Pressure:

High Blood Pressure - What Is High Blood Pressure | NHLBI, NIH

Weight: https://www.google.com/search?q=VA%2FDoD+Clinical+Practice+Guideline+for+the+Management+of+Adult+Overweight+and+Obesity%E2%80%8B

4 Tips for Better Sleep | Sleep expert Matthew Walker: 4 Tips for Better Sleep | Expert Matthew Walker | Google Zeitgeist 2019 - Bing video

Blood Pressure – understand your numbers - diastolic and systolic https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5XTTeP039Q&t=208s

DASH Diet: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/education/dash-eating-plan

DASH Diet Recipes: https://healthyeating.nhlbi.nih.gov/

Mediterranean Diet: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/16037-mediterranean-diet, https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/in-depth/mediterranean-diet/art-20047801

Mediterranean Diet Recipes: https://www.google.com/search?lei=fBFAZNDRFuXKkPIPzt-hoA4&q=mediterranean%20diet%20recipes&ved=2ahUKEwjQ_7_Wqbb-AhVlJUQIHc5vCOQQsKwBKAB6BQiMARAB&biw=1920&bih=937&dpr=1#ip=1

VA Whole Health: https://www.va.gov/wholehealth/

National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention: https://www.prevention/va.gov

Metabolic Syndrome. (2023). Mayo Clinic: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/metabolic-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20351916#:~:text=Metabolic%20syndrome%20is%20a%20cluster,abnormal%20cholesterol%20or%20triglyceride%20levels

Adult Overweight and Obesity: VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Adult Overweight and Obesity

Physical Activity Guidelines: The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans (nih.gov)

Basics of Sleep: https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/public-education/brain-basics/brain-basics-understanding-sleep ​

Aging and sleep: Sleep-dependent memory consolidation in healthy aging and mild cognitive impairment - PubMed (nih.gov)​

Sleep and blood sugar levels: Impact of insufficient sleep on dysregulated blood glucose control under standardised meal conditions - PubMed (nih.gov)

Sleep and steroids: Slow wave sleep and steroid hormones - ClinicalKey

Sleep and mental health: Improving sleep quality leads to better mental health: A meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials - PubMed (nih.gov)

Metabolism and sleep: Metabolic consequences of sleep and circadian disorders - PubMed (nih.gov)

Sleep Disorders: VA/DoD_Clinical_Practice_Guideline_for_the_Management_of_Chronic_Insomnia_Disorder_and_Obstructive_Sleep_Apnea

Breathing disorders and sleep: Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders | Sleep Foundation

Exercise is medicine: Factsheets - Exercise is Medicine Australia

Metabolic Syndrome – Symptoms and Causes: Metabolic syndrome - Symptoms and causes - Mayo Clinic

Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Healthy Teaching Kitchen - YouTube

Healthy Teaching Kitchen – Recipes and Cookbooks:  Recipes, Cookbooks, and Cooking Videos - Nutrition and Food Services (va.gov)

