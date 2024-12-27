Durham VA Nurse Practitioner Residency (NPR) Programs

The Nurse Practitioner Residency (NPR) Program is an innovative, evidence-based educational training experience designed to develop competent, confident, practice-ready NPs equipped with the knowledge and skills to address our nation’s Veterans' unique needs and improve their access to care.

Program Mission: The overall mission of this program is to enhance the competencies of new graduate NPs and there by providing a well-qualified workforce to increase access to excellent healthcare services for the Veterans throughout our country.

Program Goals:

Promote the recruitment of new graduates to the NP residency program at the DVAHCS and support them through successful completion of their training. Enhance the competence and confidence of NP residents in independently assuming the nurse practitioner role in their practice area. Facilitate the hiring of NP residents as employees after residency to enhance retention.

Increasing the availability of these providers will expand the Department of Veterans Affairs' ability to provide comprehensive primary care, mental health, and geriatric services and improve the overall quality of our healthcare services. Through supervised and mentored clinical experiences and educational and professional development activities, the resident trainees will be prepared to provide healthcare services for the veteran population.

Program Tracks

The DVAHCS has three NP Residency program tracks: Geriatric and Extended Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (GEC NPR), Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC NPR), and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency (MH NPR). The MH NPR program was established in 2013, followed by the PC NPR in 2016. The newest program, GEC-NPR, was established in 2022 as one of the eight sites nationally when the OAA expanded post-graduate NP education programs to include geriatrics specialty.

Eligibility

To be eligible, candidates must:

Be a U.S. born or naturalized citizen.

Be a graduate of an accredited nurse practitioner program within the past 12 months. Candidates graduating in May of the application year also can apply.

Hold national certification as a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), Adult Gero Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (AGNP), or Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP), depending on the NPR program,, by the start of the residency in September.

This residency is for new graduate NPs with no previous NP experience in the respective residency tracks.

Licensure: Current and unrestricted registration as an RN and NP in the state of North Carolina. (NC is a Compact Nursing State)

Proficient in written and spoken English.

Pass a background/security investigation.

Pass pre-employment physical examination.

NP Residency Stipend and Benefits