Health services

During a medical emergency, if you believe your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department right away!

Emergency Medicine at VA Boston HCS is composed of an Emergency Department and two Urgent Care centers.

A medical emergency is an injury, illness or symptom so severe that a delay in seeking immediate medical attention would be reasonably expected to be hazardous to life or health. The VA Boston Emergency Department is open 24/7 and located on the West Roxbury Campus, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132-4927

We also offer urgent care for injuries and illnesses that are not life-threatening, but which shouldn’t wait for an appointment, such as strep throat, sprained muscles, and skin and ear infections. Urgent care services for eligible Veterans are available at our Brockton and Jamaica Plain campuses:

Brockton Urgent Care, open 24/7, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301-5596

Jamaica Plain Urgent Care, Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., 150 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130-4817

Urgent care is also available from a VA Community Care Network (CCN) urgent care provider. Find a VA CCN urgent care clinic near you at https://www.va.gov/find-locations.

For more information on selecting the right type of care, visit Choosing Between Urgent And Emergency Care | Veterans Affairs (va.gov).