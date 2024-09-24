Health services
VA Boston Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans at eight locations, serving Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Plymouth counties. Facilities include our Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center in Boston, Brockton VA Medical Center, and West Roxbury VA Medical Center. We also have five community-based outpatient clinics in Boston, Framingham, Lowell, Plymouth, and Quincy. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight
Access your health records
Get copies of your VA medical records online, by mail or fax, or in person at our VA Boston health care Release of Information office.
Health care for LGBTQ+ Veterans
VA Boston health care provides compassionate care for LGBTQ+ Veterans
COVID-19 testing and vaccination
VA Boston provides COVID-19 testing and vaccination
Primary care
Select a topic to learn more.
Emergency care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
During a medical emergency, if you believe your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department right away!
Emergency Medicine at VA Boston HCS is composed of an Emergency Department and two Urgent Care centers.
A medical emergency is an injury, illness or symptom so severe that a delay in seeking immediate medical attention would be reasonably expected to be hazardous to life or health. The VA Boston Emergency Department is open 24/7 and located on the West Roxbury Campus, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132-4927
We also offer urgent care for injuries and illnesses that are not life-threatening, but which shouldn’t wait for an appointment, such as strep throat, sprained muscles, and skin and ear infections. Urgent care services for eligible Veterans are available at our Brockton and Jamaica Plain campuses:
- Brockton Urgent Care, open 24/7, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301-5596
- Jamaica Plain Urgent Care, Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., 150 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130-4817
Urgent care is also available from a VA Community Care Network (CCN) urgent care provider. Find a VA CCN urgent care clinic near you at https://www.va.gov/find-locations.
For more information on selecting the right type of care, visit Choosing Between Urgent And Emergency Care | Veterans Affairs (va.gov).
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and coordinate that care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Functional status assessment
- Cognitive impairment assessment
- Medication review
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
- Caregiver education and support
- Community living center / nursing home placement
- Inpatient hospice and palliative care
- Home health aides
- Adult day care
Learn more about Geriatrics & Extended Care at VA Boston.
To access care, ask your primary care provider for a referral.
Please bring all medication bottles and pillboxes, a photo ID (such as your Veteran’s ID card or a driver’s license) and your health insurance information with you to your first Geriatrics appointment. We encourage you to bring a family member or caregiver, if applicable. If you are transferring from a health care provider outside the VA, it is helpful if you bring your medical records with you.
Gynecology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
- Office and surgical management of benign, malignant cases with genetic counseling.
- Diagnosis and treatment of fibroid, endometriosis, incontinence or prolapsed genitalia.
- Abnormal uterine bleeding, PCOS, ovarian cyst.
- Pre and post-menopausal hormone therapy, birth control, IUD, Nexplanon, tubal surgery, Infertility.
- Complicated Vulvo-vaginitis and abnormal Pap smears .
We preform the following types of treatment:
- Hysterectomy vaginal, abdominal, radical and laparoscopic.
- Ovarian cystectomy, oophorectomy, salpingectomy, tubal ligation.
- Vulvectomy and groin node dissection.
- Vaginal reconstruction and incontinence surgery.
- LEEP cone biopsy , colposcopy, and pessary fitting.
How to Make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Gynecology, you can be referred by your primary care provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Gynecology, please call the clinic directly at
Learn more about our Gynecology surgeons at VA Boston health care
Pharmacy
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
The VA Boston Healthcare System pharmacy provides Veterans with convenient, efficient service, making it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
At this time, Pharmacy is emphasizing a mail-order system, but you can pick up prescriptions in person at the medical center campuses:
- Outpatient Pharmacy will honor emergent prescription needs for in-person pick up, such as post-surgical, emergency department and discharge medication needs
- Other medications and supplies will normally be mailed
Veterans may request refills and renewals by:
- Contacting the prescription refill line at 1-
and press 2
- Mailing in refill slips
- Requesting through My HealtheVet – www.myhealth.va.gov
Please allow 10-14 days for prescription delivery by mail. Veterans may request expedited shipments and may request changing routine medications from 30 day fills to 90 day fills by contacting the prescription refill line at 1-
Please visit MyHealtheVet for information about any prescription you may be taking.
Learn more about the Pharmacy at VA Boston Healthcare System.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Primary Care provides ongoing, routine medical care for patients, such as:
- Annual exams
- Initial diagnoses
- Preventive care
- Patient and family health education
Your primary care team also coordinates many other care and services you may receive, including:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology and other diagnostic imagery
- Social services
- Telehealth
- Other specialty care and services
Except for medical emergencies, primary care is provided only through scheduled appointments.
Emergency Services are provided only by the Emergency Department on the West Roxbury campus. However, for urgent conditions that are appropriate to be treated on an outpatient basis in a primary care clinical setting, same-day or next-day appointments in primary care are available.
Patient Call Center
The Patient Call Center is a very important part of primary care, providing ready access to the primary care team. Patients may use this system to communicate with the team, receive clinical advice or answers to questions, request renewal of medications, and to make or change a clinic appointment. All patients enrolled in primary care have access to this service.
To reach the Patient Call Center, dial 1-
Urgent care
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains, strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We offer urgent care for injuries and illnesses that are not life-threatening, but which shouldn’t wait for an appointment, such as strep throat, sprained muscles, and skin and ear infections. Urgent care services for eligible Veterans are available at our Brockton and Jamaica Plain campuses:
- Brockton Urgent Care, open 24/7, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301-5596
- Jamaica Plain Urgent Care, Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., 150 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130-4817
Urgent care is also available from a VA Community Care Network (CCN) urgent care provider. Find a VA CCN urgent care clinic near you at https://www.va.gov/find-locations.
We also offer emergency care for an injury, illness or symptom so severe that a delay in seeking immediate medical attention would be reasonably expected to be hazardous to life or health. The VA Boston Emergency Department is open 24/7 and located on the West Roxbury Campus, 1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132-4927
During a medical emergency, if you believe your life or health is in danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department right away!
For more information on selecting the right type of care, visit Choosing Between Urgent And Emergency Care | Veterans Affairs (va.gov).
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health and work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care and infertility evaluation
Learn more and connect with the Women Veterans Program Manager.
Women Veterans Call Center
The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time and on Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Please see the Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN --
Mental health care
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs. VA Boston Healthcare System substance use disorder programs include:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Residential treatment
- Domiciliary program for homeless veterans
- Transitional housing with job counseling and outpatient treatment
- Outpatient groups, individual, couples or family counseling
- Outpatient methadone and suboxone treatment
- Community support
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. You may even be able to get certain mental health care if you aren't otherwise eligible for VA health care. Same-day mental health care is available for Veterans who need it. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Substance use disorder
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
In addition, specialized programs are available for returning Veterans and for women veterans. Inpatient care is also available for Veterans in need of intensive treatment.
Our residential/transitional programs can provide temporary housing to Veterans while offering treatments for a wide range of mental health concerns.
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Veterans in need of emergency assistance can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1. Veterans can also the Emergency Department at the West Roxbury Campus 24/7.
During normal business hours, Veterans can also be evaluated urgently at:
Jamaica Plain Urgent Care Clinic,
Brockton Urgent Care Clinic,
West Roxbury Emergency Department,
Military sexual trauma care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
The VA Boston Healthcare System offers timely access to care for military sexual trauma. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Mental health care, including outpatient, inpatient and residential treatment
- Treatment for PTSD, depression, substance use disorders and anxiety disorders
- Physical healthcare, for all conditions caused or worsened by MST
- Free, confidential consultation regarding healthcare concerns, treatment needs and referrals
- Assistance with questions related to eligibility for services and billing for care related to MST
For questions related to care for Military Sexual Trauma, you can contact the VA Boston MST Coordinators, who can meet with you over the phone, via VA Video Connect, or in person at the Jamaica Plain campus of the Boston VA.
Anne Banducci, Ph.D.
Ashley Martins, LICSW,
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident or sexual assault. It’s normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge or have trouble sleeping after this type of event. If symptoms last more than a few months, however, it may be PTSD. We can help you with effective treatments and support services, such as:
- Psychiatric and psychological counseling
- Services for Veterans who are homeless
- Treatment for addictive disorders
- Transition and care management for post-9/11 combat Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness) and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Veterans in need of emergency assistance can call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1 for Veteran. You can also visit the Emergency Room at our West Roxbury campus 24/7.
Same-day mental health care is available for Veterans who need it. During normal business hours, Veterans can be evaluated urgently at:
Jamaica Plain Urgent Care Clinic:
Brockton Urgent Care Clinic:
West Roxbury Emergency Department:
Routine outpatient mental health services are also available directly or through a referral from your primary care provider.
Suicide prevention
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Mental health services at VA Boston offer same-day access to mental health care for Veterans who need it. Our emergency department on the West Roxbury campus is also open 24/7 for Veterans with urgent mental health care needs outside of regular business hours.
Additionally, VA offers mobile apps that support many aspects of mental health and wellness. Visit https://mobile.va.gov/appstore/mental-health to learn more.
Veterans and their loved ones can always call VA’s Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1, chat at www.veteranscrisisline.net, or text 838255, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Specialty care
Select a topic to learn more.
Allergy, asthma and immunology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We diagnose and evaluate allergies and non-HIV immune deficiencies. Our services include:
- Allergy skin tests, blood tests and comprehensive exam to identify potential food, drug, chemical, stinging insect, other various environmental sensitivities
- Initially prescribing allergy medications to manage symptoms by reducing your immune system response to various environmental allergens which may contribute to your allergic reaction
- Administering of Allergy Immunotherapy injections to assist in managing allergy symptoms not controlled by medications alone
- Venom desensitization for anaphylaxis
- Availability of VA Video Connect and Telehealth visits
- Availability of allergy immunotherapy injections remotely within various VA community outpatient clinics and VA medical centers throughout New England
- Availability of allergy skin testing at Providence VA site through Telehealth at Boston
- Specialized treatments for your immune deficiency disorders
- Evaluation of biologic criteria for allergic and eosinophilic asthma, nasal polyps, chronic urticaria, and eosinophilic esophagitis
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a referral.
Amputation care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
If you’ve had a major limb removed, our specialists can create a health care plan to help you to live independently.
Our mission:
- To provide state–of-the-art care to Veterans and service members with amputations across the VA system
- To maximize the health and independence of Veterans and service members through a team approach and coordination of care
- To be the provider of choice for Veterans with amputations
Our support services include:
- Weekly Amputation Care Clinic, takes place on Wednesdays, and the 2nd, 4th and 5th Thursdays of the month at the West Roxbury campus
- Telehealth Amputation Care Clinic available for Veterans who receive their primary care from other facilities in VA New England Healthcare System
- Monthly Amputation Support Group, which takes place the 1st Thursday of each month, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., occurring virtually for Veterans with limb loss, their family members and caregivers; please call
for additional information
- Amputation Peer Visitor Program for 1:1 visits, is available throughout your care; please call
for additional information
- Physical, occupational and recreational therapy
- Nutrition, wellness and mental health counseling
- Prosthetic and orthotic services to support mobility
- Specialty wheelchair clinics
- Limb loss education and training to help you with self-care and activities of daily living, such as coping techniques, mobility tips and driving skills
- Medical and surgical consultations with other specialties
- Adaptive sports and recreational therapy programs
Outpatient Rehabilitation Services are available at the Brockton, West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain Campuses by referral.
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services, such as:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
- Dysphagia evaluation, including modified barium swallow (video swallow) and fiberoptic endoscopy
- Care of special populations in palliative care, or with neurogenic communication issues, head and neck cancer or spinal cord injury
- Compensation and Pension exams for VA benefits
For Veterans with VA issued hearing aids, there is a Hearing Aid Repair walk-in clinic at the Jamaica Plain Campus for hearing aid problems/repairs on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
You can also call
- Jamaica Plain - Main building near screening station mounted on a stanchion
- Brockton - Building 3 lobby right hand side on the wall
- West Roxbury - Building 3 at patient main entrance, left side on the wall
Just place device(s) in a labeled and sealed envelope or bag (not a box- it won't fit inside the drop slot), and include a note with the Veteran’s name, last four digits of SSN, phone number, return shipping address and a description of problem.
Bariatric surgery
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We provide a team approach utilizing comprehensive services to promote healthy weight management. The Veteran could expect care from the following disciplines: Gastroenterology, Medicine, Nutrition, Psychology, Social Work, and Surgery. Some of the common surgical procedures done include:
- Gastric Bypass Surgery
- Post Gastric Banding Surgery Lap Band Management
- Robotic assisted surgical procedures
Available at these locations:
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Learn more about our Bariatric Surgeons at VA Boston health care
How to Make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Bariatric surgery, you can be referred by your Primary Care Provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Bariatric Surgery, please call the clinic directly at
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke, injury-related vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Assessment and referrals for specialty care
- Adjustment counseling
- Optical and visual aids
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss, including leisure activities and personal safety
- Blind rehabilitation services
- Compensation & Pension exams and other benefits
COVID-19 vaccines
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Veterans enrolled in VA health care.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines at VA Boston and see clinic schedules.
Cancer care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
If you’re diagnosed with cancer, our team will work with you, your primary care doctor, and other health care providers to develop a specialized treatment plan. We offer personal, compassionate and expert care, with services such as:
- Surgical removal of tumors and other cancerous tissue
- Immunotherapy, which helps your body’s natural defenses destroy cancer cells
- Chemotherapy, which uses powerful drugs to fight cancer
- Radiotherapy, which uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors
- Palliative care, to reduce pain and control other symptoms and side effects, like nausea
Designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center, patient referrals come from primary care providers at VA Boston HCS as well as many other regional VA facilities. On average, nearly 300 patients per month receive treatment -- most in an outpatient setting.
To access care, ask your primary care team for a referral.
Cardiology
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support and improve your heart and vascular health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Common procedures include:
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease and heart defects, including stress testing, echocardiography and cardiac MR imaging
- Coronary angiography (looking for blockages in heart arteries)
- Determining causes and treatment of advanced heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement (percutaneous coronary interventions)
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs) and portable heart rhythm monitors
- Specialized treatments of abnormal heart rhythms, such as pacemaker implants and ablation procedures
- Minimally invasive heart valve procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter edge-to-edge repair of the mitral valve (e.g. Mitraclip)
- Left atrial appendage closure (e.g. Watchman) for atrial fibrillation
- Assessing and treating blockages in the peripheral vascular arteries (legs, arms, neck) with balloons and stents
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a referral or if you are an established Cardiology patient, call the outpatient clinic number 857-203-6004.
Cardiovascular surgery
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
VA Boston Healthcare System cardiac surgeons treat disorders of the heart. Our team of experts provides comprehensive care, using surgical approaches including minimally invasive surgery. Common procedures include
- Surgical Coronary artery revascularization (CABG)
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortic valve replacement (AVR) including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Mitral valve Repair and Replacement (MVR)
- Surgery for Atrial Fibrilation
- Minimally invasive coronary revascularization
- Minimally invasive valve surgery
- Initiation of Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation
- Closure of Interatrial or interventricular communications in the adult
- Sternal fixation with plates
- Pericardial striping
We treat the following conditions:
- Coronary artery disease
- Aortic aneurysms
- Aortic and mitral valve disease including endocarditis
- Congenital cardiac anomalies in the adult
- Severe Cardiac and respiratory failure
- Unstable sternum
- Chronic pericarditis
Learn more about our Cardiac Surgery Staff
How to make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Cardiac surgery, you can be referred by your Primary Care Provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Cardiac surgery, please call the clinic directly at
Chiropractic
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Chiropractic care includes examination, diagnosis, treatment and management of neuromuscular and musculoskeletal conditions using non-pharmacologic and non-operative methods. Chiropractors utilize standard medical evaluation procedures along with biomechanical assessment to establish a diagnosis and formulate a management plan. Chiropractors work closely with your healthcare team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck, and other areas.
Treatment includes a variety of different options, such as:
- Acupuncture
- Joint manipulation and mobilization
- Soft tissue therapies
- Physical modalities
- Dry needling
- Biologically based preparations
- Mind-body therapies
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a referral.
Critical care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Doctors in our medical intensive care units (ICUs) treat patients with serious illnesses or injuries, such as life-threatening infections, shock, respiratory failure, stroke, or other organ failure. Our critical care doctors (called intensivists), nurses, respiratory therapists, nutritionists, and consulting specialists provide you with a full range of services, including:
- 24/7, 365-day critical care service physician and nurse coverage
- Monitoring your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing with cardiac and oxygen telemetry
- Helping your lungs work using various types of mechanical ventilators and oxygen supply devices
- Providing nutrition through a feeding tube in your vein, nose or mouth
- Draining urine from your bladder using a catheter
- Giving fluids and medicine through your veins using an IV pump
- Providing inhaled medications for respiratory illnesses
- Helping prevent blood clots in your legs by using inflatable compression wraps or blood thinners
- Close communication with patients and families by the ICU team and specialists
- Comprehensive laboratory and radiologic services
- Comprehensive medical, surgical and radiologic consultation and services
Dental/oral surgery
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services, including:
- Routine exams and teeth cleaning
- Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
- Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
- Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
- Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
- Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
Click here to learn more about eligibility for VA dental care.
Not eligible for VA dental care? The VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP) offers discounted private dental insurance for Veterans and family members who meet certain requirements. Click here to find out if you're eligible and learn how to enroll in a VADIP plan that meets your needs and budget.
Dermatology
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions relating to the skin, hair and nails. Our care and services include:
- Medically necessary treatments for skin conditions, such as skin cancer or rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute (short-term) and chronic (long-lasting) skin conditions, including psoriasis, eczema, warts and fungal illnesses
- Evaluation, biopsy and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, like abnormal moles and lesions
- Laser procedures for vascular malformations, scar revisions and tattoo removal
- Other special dermatological procedures, such as photodynamic therapy, ultraviolet light treatment, and facial volume restoration in special patient populations
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which gives patients quick access to expert opinions
- Referrals for complex conditions
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a referral.
Diabetes care
Common conditions: Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We offer many medical and support services to help you manage your diabetes, such as:
- Self-management, education, and support classes
- Insulin therapy and blood-glucose meter training
- Diabetes survival skills that include sick-day management, lifestyle changes, nutrition advice and cooking classes
Endocrinology
Common conditions: diabetes, thyroid conditions, parathyroid conditions, endocrine conditions
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions, such as:
- Thyroid or parathyroid disorders
- Hyper- and hypo-calcemia
- Osteoporosis and metabolic bone disease
- Pituitary disease
- Hypogonadism
- Adrenal disease
- Diabetes
- Obesity
- Metabolic disorders
Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
- Provide transgender hormone management
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a referral.
Gastroenterology
Common conditions: acid reflux, fatty liver, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, diarrhea, cancer screening
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
As a referral center for VA New England, we care for approximately 500 to 600 patients in our outpatient clinic each month, and perform in more than 2,500 endoscopic procedures annually. We treat a broad range of health concerns, including conditions in your esophagus, stomach, small intestine and colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs of the digestive system, like your liver, pancreas and gallbladder. Care and services we provide include:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
- Evaluation of positive fecal occult blood testing
- Treatments for chronic liver disease and hepatitis C
- Management of chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis)
- Management of irritable bowel syndrome, known as IBS
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a referral.
Hematology/oncology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
The primary goal of the our Cancer Center is to encourage and promote collaborative interactions and translational research that will lead to new approaches to cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
Hematology and Oncology diagnose and treat cancers and blood-related disorders. At the VA Boston Healthcare System these specialty sections work closely together and share a treatment area. We offer an extensive program of patient care, education and research with a staff of physicians, fellows and nurse clinicians. Designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Treatment Center, patient referrals come from primary care providers at VA healthcare systems across the region. On average, we treat about 290 patients per month -- most in an outpatient setting. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy and radiation therapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
- Treatment for all types of genitourinary cancers, including prostate, kidney, bladder and testicular cancers
- A multiple myeloma program
- A Neuro-Oncology Treatment Center treating all types of brain tumors
- Treatment for all types of thoracic lung cancers
Additional available services include:
- Palliative care
- Hospice care
- Clinical psychology
- Social work
- Huntington House outpatient lodging and travel services
We offer outpatient clinics at the Brockton and Jamaica Plain campuses, and inpatient care at the West Roxbury campus.
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a referral. A Hematology or Oncology specialist will then manage the your care.
Nephrology
Common conditions: Dialysis, kidney disease, high blood pressure, hypertension
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. This specialty is also frequently known as renal services. We provide inpatient and outpatient care, including:
- Dialysis -- inpatient and outpatient
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation
- Kidney disease education
In addition, this service has been active in clinical research projects for more than 25 years. Its investigators currently participate in research areas of Chronic Renal Disease and High Blood Pressure.
To access care, ask your primary care team for a referral.
Neurology
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache, motor neuron diseases, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a referral.
Neurosurgery
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We have two board certified neurosurgeons on staff who are able to handle complex and routine neurosurgical conditions.
Our team can treat:
- Brain tumors
- Meningiomas
- Lumbar stenosis
- Cervical stenosis
- Spinal instability
Available at these locations
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
How to Make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Neurosurgery, you can be referred by your primary care provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Neurosurgery, please call the clinic directly at
Learn more about your Neurosurgeons at VA Boston health care
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a consult or call the Nutrition Scheduler at
Ophthalmology
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Available at these locations
Jamaica Plain VA medical center
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
At VA Boston, our ophthalmologists provide highly specialized care for a broad spectrum of patients with both routine and complex eye disease.
We treat conditions like
- Cataracts
- Glaucoma
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Macular degeneration
- Retinal tears and detachments
- Uveitis
- Eyelid and orbital tumors
- Corneal pathology
- Adult strabismus
How to make an appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Ophthalmology, you can be referred by your primary care provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Ophthalmology please call the clinic directly at 857-364-5795.
Learn more about our Ophthalmic surgeons at VA Boston health care
Learn more about Ophthalmic [Eye] surgical procedures at VA Boston health care
Optometry
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Comprehensive eye care with a focus on vision correction and screening for ocular disease.
We treat the following conditions
- Ocular inflammation
- Glaucoma
- Dry eye
- Near-sightedness/far-sightedness
Available at these locations
- Brockton VA Medical Center
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
- Lowell CBOC
- West Roxbury VA Medical Center
How to Make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Optometry, you can be referred by your primary care provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Optometry, please call the clinic directly at
Orthopedics
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon repair, ligament repair, joint replacement
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
The orthopedic surgery team at VA Boston provides comprehensive and patient-centered care for bone, joint, muscle, tendon, and ligament injuries or conditions.
Our team perform the following treatments:
- Hip, knee, and shoulder replacement including the innovative anterior hip approach and same-day joint replacement
- Tendon and ligament repairs of the hand, elbow, shoulder, and knee; both basic and complex
- Fracture fixation
- Minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder, knee, and wrist
- Musculoskeletal tumor treatment
Learn more about or Orthopedic surgeons at VA Boston health care
Available at these Locations
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Learn more about Orthopedic surgery at VA Boston health care
How to make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Orthopedic surgery, you can be referred by your Primary Care Provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Orthopedic surgery, please call the clinic directly at
Otolaryngology
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head tumors, neck tumors
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We provide a comprehensive range of care for Veterans experiencing problems with their ears including hearing loss, balance issues, facial nerve disorders and chronic infections, nasal and sinus disorders, salivary gland disorders, thyroid and parathyroid disorders, head and neck tumors including state of the art reconstructive surgery and surgical treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.
We treat conditions like
- Nasal obstruction and chronic sinus infections
- Benign and malignant tumors of the mouth and throat
- Obstructive sleep apnea surgery including Inspire hypoglossal nerve stimulator
- Surgery of chronic ear disease and deafness.
Available at these locations
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
How to Make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Otolaryngology head & neck surgery, you can be referred by your primary care provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Otolaryngology, please call the clinic directly at 857-364-3660
Learn more about Otolaryngology surgeons at VA Boston health care
Palliative and hospice care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness, such as heart failure, chronic obstructive lung disease, cancer, advanced kidney, lung, liver or heart disease, or progressive neurologic disease. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our inpatient and outpatient palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
To access care, ask your primary care provider, specialist provider or social worker for a referral.
Learn more about inpatient palliative care consultation at the West Roxbury campus.
Learn more about our Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship Program.
Learn more about our hospice and palliative care inpatient unit.
Frequently asked questions about hospice and palliative care -- National Institute on Aging
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Care we provide at VA Boston Healthcare System:
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health to help improve physical function, increase independence, improve quality of life, and personalize care for rehabilitation based on patient goals.
Services include (depending on campus):
- Physiatry
- Physical Therapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Chiropractic
- Massage Therapy
- Neuropsychology
- Kinesiotherapy
- Ergonomics
Some clinical services provided:
- Amputee Program – CARF* Accredited
- Aquatherapy
- Brace Clinic
- Cardiopulmonary
- Driving Rehabilitation
- Inpatient Rehabilitation CIIRP** – CARF Accredited
- Prosthetics
- Spinal Cord Injury (SCI/D)
- Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)/ Polytrauma
- Wheelchair Specialty Clinics
- Pelvic Health (Men’s and Women’s)
*Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities
**Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation Program
Learn more...
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational and movement therapists and assistants combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Kinesiotherapy involves an evaluation and a program of exercise therapy and training to help improve a patient's strength, endurance and mobility.
Occupational therapy is a health and rehabilitation program that assists people to live life to its fullest by building skills for a better life.
Physical therapy helps people improve their movement and physical function, manage pain and other chronic conditions, and recover from and prevent injury and chronic disease.
Massage therapy provides clinical services that address a vast array of problems impacting the health and function of patients by promoting circulation of blood and lymph, reliving muscle tension, alleviating pain and anxiety, promoting sleep, reducing stress and enhancing the general sense of wellness. Learn more about massage therapy at VA Boston.
Some services may be available virtually through VA Video Connect. Ask your care team for details.
Plastic and reconstructive surgery
Plastic and reconstructive surgery can restore function and appearance after damage from disease, burns, traumatic injuries, congenital and developmental conditions and other causes.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our plastic and reconstructive surgeons perform surgery to improve body function, or correct facial and body abnormalities caused by birth defects, injury, disease or aging. We also perform cosmetic surgery to create a more normal appearance and improve self-esteem. Our services include:
- Surgical repair of congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates
- Skin cancer surgery to remove malignant moles, lesions and tumors from your skin
- Breast reduction and reconstruction surgery
- Skin grafts to treat burns, injuries or illnesses, which involves removing skin from one part of your body and grafting it to another
To access care, ask your primary care or specialty provider for a referral.
How to Make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Plastic surgery, you can be referred by your primary care provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Plastic surgery , please call the clinic directly at
Learn more about our Plastic surgeons at VA Boston health care
Learn more about Plastic Surgery procedures at VA Boston health care
Podiatry
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin conditions, nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment, repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a referral.
Learn more about our Podiatry Surgeons at VA Boston healthcare
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA Boston Healthcare System and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive the full range of services and equipment, including:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Here are some useful links for more information:
Pulmonary medicine
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help! At the VA Boston Healthcare System, we offer inpatient and outpatient consultative services, pulmonary procedures -- including advanced bronchoscopy -- pulmonary function tests, sleep and allergy evaluations and treatment, and respiratory therapy. We provide education, pulmonary rehabilitation and treatments, including:
- Oxygen therapy, when needed, to help you stay active and breathe better
- In person and virtual pulmonary rehabilitation to increase your exercise capacity, reduce respiratory symptoms, and increase your feelings of optimism and accomplishment. Watch this video on Facebook to learn more...
- Treatments and comprehensive recommendations to help you manage your respiratory symptoms, other conditions that may affect your breathing, weight, and potentially improve energy level
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume and blood gas
We work closely with our Allergy/Immunology team in the same location. Our sleep specialists diagnose and treat sleep apnea and sleep disorders.
To access care, ask your Primary Care team for a referral.
Radiation oncology
The radiation oncology service works with your health care team to target cancer safely and precisely using radiation therapy.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Radiation oncologists specialize in using high-energy radiation to kill or damage cancer cells and either destroy tumors or control their growth. The Jamaica Plain campus of the VA Boston Healthcare System hosts the only Radiation Oncology Service in VA New England and is accredited through the American College of Radiology. Our doctors sometimes use radiation therapy in combination with surgery, chemotherapy or other cancer treatments. The radiation therapy you receive will depend on cancer type, tumor size and location, and your general health. Our services include:
- Intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), which uses computers to deliver precise radiation doses that match the 3D shape of your tumor
- Intracranial stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), which uses targeted radiation to treat a brain tumor or lesion while minimizing radiation effects on healthy brain tissue
- Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), which uses precisely focused radiation to treat tumors in your lungs, spine, liver, lymph nodes or other soft tissues
- Low-dose rate definitive and salvage brachytherapy, which use low doses of radiation to treat prostrate cancer
- Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), which uses detailed images to help focus radiation on affected areas, improve outcomes and shorten treatment
For more information, ask your oncology care team.
Radiology
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services* include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computed tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
- Nuclear medicine
- Bone density testing
- Fluoroscopy
- Angiography
VA Boston is equipped with the most advanced imaging technology available, and offers advanced interventional radiology services with many highly specialized procedures.
The radiology team consists of both technologists and radiologists. Each technologist is trained specifically for the test performed. The radiologists are medical doctors who interpret the resulting images. After they review your images and medical history, the radiologists send a report of the findings to your doctor who ordered the test. Usually you will not meet with a radiologist during your appointment. He or she will speak with your doctor about any significant findings or to learn more about you.
As we are an affiliate of Boston University School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School, teaching is an important part of our mission. Our radiologists are regularly involved in teaching and supervising medical residents.
*Not all services are available at all campuses.
Rehabilitation and extended care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Rheumatology
Common conditions: arthritis, Crohn's disease, gout, lupus
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness or pain in your muscles, joints and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include:
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis
- Lupus, scleroderma, and Sjogren’s syndrome
- Gout and pseudogout
- Osteoarthritis
- Vasculitis and myositis
- Other chronic regional musculoskeletal problems, such as tendonitis or bursitis
When Should You See a Rheumatologist?
Watch this video for more information.
How to Make an Appointment
Appointments with the department of Rheumatology require a referral by your primary care physician.
Patient Education Material Links
Here are some useful patient education resources, both from VA and from other credible sources. VA does not endorse or maintain non-VA materials or websites. We are continually expanding resources, so check for new materials...
PTSD tied to autoimmune disorders
American College of Rheumatology
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Perform sleep testing either at home or in a specialized Sleep Laboratory
For more information, ask your VA Primary Care team or call the Sleep Clinic at
For information on insomnia and how you can manage it, visit Path to Better Sleep - Veteran Training (va.gov).
Services available by location...
Physician services available at:
- Brockton VA Medical Center
- West Roxbury VA Medical Center
- Via telehealth -- VA Video Connect -- in your home
Sleep technologist services available at:
- Brockton VA Medical Center
- West Roxbury VA Medical Center
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
- VA Bedford Healthcare System
In-laboratory sleep testing available at:
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco! Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone.
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies -- call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-
), 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support -- text VET to 47848 or visit smokefree.gov/VET to sign up for SmokefreeVET in English. For Spanish, text VETesp to 47848 or visit https://veterans.smokefree.gov/tools-tips-vet/smokefreevetesp.
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free -- visit https://mobile.va.gov/app/stay-quit-coach to download.
- Information on community-based resources and educational materials.
More information about quitting tobacco with VA Boston Healthcare System.
Learn more about how to quit or ask your VA Primary Care team for a referral.
Spinal cord injuries and disorders
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our mission is to promote the health, independence, quality of life, and productivity of Veterans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D) throughout their lives. Click the links below for more information:
- Our SCI system of care
- Eligibility, referral, fees and payer source information
- Persons served
- Team approach
- Services provided
- Specific program information and outcomes
- Spinal cord injury fellowship and training programs
- Contact us
- SCI/D resources and education material
Learn more about the Spinal Cord Injury Center
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
Here are some helpful links for VA Boston Veteran patients and their caregivers:
Surgery
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Surgery, otherwise known as General Surgery is a surgical specialty that focuses on alimentary canal [GI Tract] and abdominal contents including the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, appendix and bile ducts, and often the thyroid gland. We also deal with diseases involving the skin, breast, and hernias and perform endoscopic procedures such as gastroscopy and colonoscopy.
We treat the following conditions
- Anti-reflux- laparoscopic, robotic, and open procedures for reflux and hiatal hernia management.
- Breast- male breast care
- Colon and Rectal Surgery- laparoscopic and open colon/rectal resection
- Endocrine- parathyroidectomy, thyroidectomy, adrenalectomy
- Gallbladder-benign and malignant disease including cholecystitis, gallstones, polyps
- Spleen – laparoscopic and open splenectomy
- Liver, pancreas, and bile duct benign and cancer surgery
- Hernia- laparoscopic and open incisional, inguinal, umbilical, ventral
- Surgical Oncology- dealing with cancer of all portions of the gastrointestinal tract and para-thyroid; thyroid glands
Learn more about of General surgery surgeons at VA Boston health care
How to Make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by General surgery, you can be referred by your Primary Care Provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by General Surgery, please call the clinic directly at
Thoracic surgery
Common conditions: esophageal conditions, lung conditions, lung cancer, mesothelioma
We perform chest surgery (also known as thoracic surgery) to treats conditions involving your chest, airway and esophagus.
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We provide patient-centered data driven care for veterans with conditions involving the lungs, esophagus, pleural space, pericardium, and thymus.
We provide treatment for:
- Pulmonary Nodules / Lung Cancer
- Esophageal cancer
- GERD / Hiatal hernias
- Mesothelioma
- Thymic cancers
Learn more about out Thoracic Surgeons at VA Boston health care
Available at these locations
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
How to make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Thoracic surgery, you can be referred by your Primary Care Provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Thoracic Surgery, please call the clinic directly at
Urology
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Bladder
- Female urogynecologic health
- Infertility
- Kidneys
- Male reproductive organs
- Ureter and urethra
Learn more about our Urology Surgical Staff
How to Make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Urology, you can be referred by your Primary Care Provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Urology, please call the clinic directly.
Note: Please bring any applicable non-VA records or X-Rays with you when coming to your Urology appointment.
Vascular surgery
Common conditions: vascular conditions, varicose veins
Our expert team diagnoses and treats diseases and conditions that affect arteries, veins and blood circulation.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
VA Boston Healthcare System vascular surgeons treat illnesses of your arteries and veins. Our team of experts provides comprehensive care, using surgical and endovascular (minimally invasive) approaches. Surgical procedures are performed in our state-of-the-art hybrid OR suite at the West Roxbury VA campus. Common procedures include
- Lower extremity bypass surgery
- Endovascular treatment of peripheral arterial disease (angioplasty/stent)
- Carotid endarterectomy
- Trans-carotid artery revascularization (TCAR)
- Aortic aneurysm repair including endovascular aortic aneurysm repair (EVAR), thoracic aneurysm repair (TEVAR), and complex fenestrated endovascular aneurysm repair (FEVAR)
- Hemodialysis access
- Treatment of varicose veins and other venous disease (including office-based sclerotherapy treatment)
How to Make an Appointment
If you aren't currently being seen by Vascular surgery, you can be referred by your Primary Care Provider for an initial consultation. If you are already being followed by Vascular Surgery, please call the clinic directly at
Learn more about your Vascular surgeons at VA Boston healthcare system
Wheelchair and mobility
We provide support and assistive devices, including wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes, to help you preserve and increase your mobility.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our team works with you to:
- Assess your individual need for mobility, which may include lightweight manual and sports or power wheelchairs
- Optimize seating positioning
- Achieve maximum function and independence
- Promote good posture, breathing, digestion and tissue health
- Prevent complications and additional injuries, such as pressure ulcers
VA Boston Wheelchair and Seating Clinics provide lifelong service. Our program will repair damaged equipment or replace equipment when it is beyond repair, or when it is due for replacement.
Virtual care:
If the Veteran or caregiver has access to Veteran Video Connect on their smartphone, tablet or computer, there is a possibility that a portion of the wheelchair and seating visit could be conducted virtually. The program encourages Veterans to inquire about this virtual clinic option at time of scheduling.
How to schedule with Wheelchair and Seating clinics:
- Veterans can call the clinic and self-refer if they feel an evaluation is indicated
- Veterans can obtain a referral from their primary care doctor or another specialty provider
Social programs and services
Select a topic to learn more.
Adaptive sports
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
After a traumatic injury that negatively affects their function, many Veterans begin participating in adaptive sport programs. VA Boston Healthcare System offers many programs of its own and also teams with community partners to provide a variety of sports, including...
Summer Sports:
- Kayaking
- Cycling
- Surfing
- Rowing
- Fishing
- Sailing
- Golf
Winter Sports:
- Nordic
- Alpine
- Snowboarding
Wheelchair Sports:
- tennis
- basketball
- softball
- soccer
VA Boston's Adaptive Sports Photo Album
Criteria for Participation
All injured active-duty service members and disabled Veterans are encouraged to be involved in some sort of active leisure lifestyle post-injury. To become a participant you should:
- Be enrolled at the VA Boston Health Care System
- Have an interest in adaptive sports, outdoor recreation and/or fitness activities
- Be medically stable and cleared for active participation
- Obtain consult from you primary care physician for “Adaptive Sports/Recreation” evaluation
- Complete sports evaluation for full assessment
To learn more please visit our Adaptive Sports Page
Caregiver support
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to your challenges and host support groups, including...
Learn more and connect with a support coordinator
Additionally, the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) can provides a financial stipend, health insurance and beneficiary travel to caregivers of eligible Veterans. For more information, visit the VA PCAFC page.
Homeless Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Veterans who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness can also contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET
LGBQ+ Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of all Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe and welcoming environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy in limited circumstances
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI)
- Mental health care
Minority Veteran care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans of color, including those who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services and programs
Patient advocates
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our Patient Experience Coordinators work to ensure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. We work with all departments on your behalf to address your questions or concerns. If you, or a Veteran you care for has not been able to resolve important care issues through other means, please contact one of our highly-skilled patient experience coordinators, who can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with all aspects of your health care
- Provide assistance navigating VA healthcare services
- Advocate for patient and family rights
Learn more and connect with a patient advocate
Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients
After your visit, you may receive a confidential questionnaire in the mail or by email asking you about your most recent outpatient or inpatient treatment at our medical center.
Please use the survey to let us know of any concerns, complaints or questions you have about your care, so we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right.
Recreation and creative arts therapy
We offer a wide range of activities (arts and crafts, games, sports, exercise) that we can adapt to your needs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our therapies promote your independence and enhance your health and well-being if you’re a Veteran with an injury, chronic (long-lasting) illness or disabling condition. After your primary health care provider gives you a referral, a recreation therapist will develop treatment goals for you. Recreation and creative arts therapy provides services and activities that include:
- Animal interaction
- Music, art and crafts
- Community outings
- Exercise, sports and games
- Gardening and leisure education
To learn more please visit our Recreation And Creative Arts Page
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Welcome home! We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits. Services include:
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social work
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Services we provide at VA Boston health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA and community-based resources to meet your needs, such as:
- Case management
- Community living
- Counseling
- Discharge Planning
- Home health services
- Independent living
- Legal services
- Transportation
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
Telehealth
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Telehealth is just one of the virtual care technologies we offer. Click here to learn more about Connected Care resources, which offer greater convenience and empower you to take charge of your health care from the comfort of your home.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in specialties such as:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
Veteran Readiness and Employment programs
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry and government agencies. We offer the following services:
- Our transitional work program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
- Our supported employment program provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
- Our vocational assistance program trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills
Whole health
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Partner with your healthcare team to explore what matters most to you and develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs and goals.
Explore the services offered by the Whole Health Team:
- Attend a Veteran-led “Introduction to Whole Health” class to learn how Whole Health can support your health goals
- Participate in a “Taking Charge of Your Life & Health” group to explore the areas of life where you can set goals
- Explore “what matters most to you” with a Whole Health peer partner
- Partner with a Whole Health coach to explore different aspects of your life that can affect health and well-being
- Join Ompractice for live virtual Tai Chi, Yoga and other wellness classes
Learn more about whole health at VA Boston HCS.
Additional resources about Whole Health
Ask your healthcare team for a referral or call 857-203-4876.