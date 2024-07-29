VA Butler Physician Careers
As a physician at VA, you’ll have a balanced, flexible work environment, and benefits focused on your unique needs.
The VA Butler Healthcare System, located in Butler County, Pennsylvania has been attending to Veteran’s total care since 1947. We are the health care choice for over 25,000 Veterans throughout Western Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio.
VA Butler provides comprehensive Veteran care including primary, specialty, and mental health care – as well as management of chronic conditions and social support services to our nation’s Veterans. We proudly serve America’s Veterans at our main campus on North Duffy Road, our facilities on New Castle Road, as well as at our five VA Outpatient Clinics in Armstrong, Southern Butler County (Cranberry Township), Clarion, Lawrence and Mercer Counties.
To apply for a physician position, please send your current resume/CV to the Physician/Provider Recruiter and indicate what specialty you are interested in.
Christina DeLancey
Butler VA Physician/Provider Recruiter
VA Butler health care
Phone:
Email: christina.delancey@va.gov
- Unrestricted licensing and relocation. With one full and unrestricted active U.S. license, a move to the Butler VA Healthcare System couldn’t be easier. You can also transfer to any of VA’s facilities across the nation and in some U.S. territories without losing any benefits, accumulated paid leave, or pay. In addition, if you’re hired for a specific, difficult-to-recruit direct patient care position, you may be eligible for VA’s Education Debt Reduction Program.
- Education and development Advance in your career with education support programs and ongoing leadership training through every level of employment.
- Competitive salaries. We offer our employees strong starting salaries based on education, training, and experience. We also offer steady growth, with periodic pay raises that address inflation and local market changes.
- Flexible schedules. Our employees receive 26 paid vacation/personal days, as well as 13 sick days annually with no limit on accumulation, and we observe 11 paid federal holidays each year.
- Robust insurance options. You can choose from a variety of health maintenance organizations or fee-for-service health plans, and all cover preexisting conditions. Additionally, we pay up to 75% of health premiums, a benefit that can continue into retirement.
- Retirement Benefits. Prepare for life after VA service with Social Security, a pension, and Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) (401(k)). Get credit for military service.