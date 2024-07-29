VA Butler Physician Careers

The VA Butler Healthcare System, located in Butler County, Pennsylvania has been attending to Veteran’s total care since 1947. We are the health care choice for over 25,000 Veterans throughout Western Pennsylvania and parts of Ohio.

VA Butler provides comprehensive Veteran care including primary, specialty, and mental health care – as well as management of chronic conditions and social support services to our nation’s Veterans. We proudly serve America’s Veterans at our main campus on North Duffy Road, our facilities on New Castle Road, as well as at our five VA Outpatient Clinics in Armstrong, Southern Butler County (Cranberry Township), Clarion, Lawrence and Mercer Counties.

To apply for a physician position, please send your current resume/CV to the Physician/Provider Recruiter and indicate what specialty you are interested in.