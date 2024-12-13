VA lowers life insurance premiums for more than 3 million Veterans, service members, and spouses

PRESS RELEASE

December 13, 2024

Wilmington , DE — Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that more than 3 million Veterans, service members, and spouses who receive life insurance from VA’s programs will receive a discount on premiums starting in the spring of 2025.

These decreased premiums apply to those insured under Veterans’ Group Life Insurance (VGLI), Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (SGLI) and Family Servicemembers’ Group Life Insurance (FSGLI) — and to those who enroll in those programs in the future. The decreased rates vary based on the program and policyholder:

Veterans: Approximately 450,000 VGLI members will see their premium rates discounted between 2% to 17%, depending on the Veteran’s age, with an average discount of 11%.

Approximately 450,000 VGLI members will see their premium rates discounted between 2% to 17%, depending on the Veteran’s age, with an average discount of 11%. Service members: Approximately 2 million active duty, Reserve, and National Guard members insured under SGLI will see their premium rates discounted one cent from $0.06 to $0.05 per $1,000 of coverage, lowering the cost for the maximum $500,000 in life insurance coverage from $30 to $25 per month. With the addition of $1 per month for SGLI Traumatic Injury Protection coverage (TSGLI), most service members with maximum coverage will have $26 per month deducted from their pay.

Approximately 2 million active duty, Reserve, and National Guard members insured under SGLI will see their premium rates discounted one cent from $0.06 to $0.05 per $1,000 of coverage, lowering the cost for the maximum $500,000 in life insurance coverage from $30 to $25 per month. With the addition of $1 per month for SGLI Traumatic Injury Protection coverage (TSGLI), most service members with maximum coverage will have $26 per month deducted from their pay. Spouses: Life insurance premiums for approximately 870,000 spouses covered under FSGLI will decrease between 11% and 22%, depending on the spouse’s age, with an average discount of 13%.

In total, VA is now providing more insurance coverage to more policyholders than ever before in our nation’s history — currently serving 5.6 million Veterans, service members, and their families with $1.5 trillion of insurance.

“These premium discounts will make insurance even more affordable for Veterans, service members, and their spouses,” said VA Under Secretary for Benefits Josh Jacobs. “Veterans and service members deserve to know that their families will have financial support when they pass away — and we’re glad to be taking this step to provide eligible enrollees with greater peace of mind at lower costs.”

All those eligible for this update will automatically receive the discounted rates without any action on their parts.

VA encourages all eligible Veterans to sign up for life insurance today by visiting our websites for SGLI, FSGLI, VGLI, and VA’s other life insurance options.