Community Resource Reference Guide
This resource page serves as a bridge between the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center and our coalition partners, in our collective commitment to enhance accessibility to resources and care coordination for service members, Veterans and their families.
Veterans Crisis Line
The 988 Lifeline provides confidential support 24 hours, 7 days per week via phone, text or chat.
- Call 988, Press 1 for Veterans
- Text 988, Enter 1
VA Mobile Applications
Mobile applications offer Veterans, their families and caregivers the opportunity to actively facilitate through VA Mobile apps. You may create your own personalized list of apps for health and wellness or share with someone you know.
VA Caregiver Support
The mission of Caregiver Support is to provide services that promote the health and wellbeing of the Nations Veterans. The program has specific eligibility criteria. Services include coaching, peer-mentoring, group support, telephone support, self-care and referrals for VA services.
Caregiver Support | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Returning Service Member Care
Serves as a transition program for those returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an active member of the reserve or guard.
Services include:
- Polytrauma Rehabilitation Mental Health Counseling
- Family Benefits Counseling Referral Assistance
Returning Service Member Care | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs
COMPACT Act
The compact act provides Veterans who are experiencing a suicidal crisis with the option to go to any VA or non-VA facility and be seen for FREE. VA will provide the treatment or cover the costs for treatment including transportation, inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days, and outpatient care for up to 90 days
Eligibility requirements:
- Those who were discharged or released from active duty after more than 24 months of active service under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces, including reserve service members, who served more than 100 days under a combat exclusion or in support of a contingency operation either directly or by operating an unmanned aerial vehicle from another location who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.
- Former members of the armed forces who were the victim of a physical assault of a sexual nature, a battery of a sexual nature, or sexual harassment while serving in the armed forces.
Important note: If a Veteran receives a bill for emergency suicide care related care at a VA medical facility, they should contact their local VA patient advocate and ask for a clinical review with an appropriate provider. Veterans can also contact the number on their bill to initiate this process.
SQUARES - VA Homeless Programs
Status Query & Response Exchange System is a web application that allows external systems (hospitals, police, courts, jails) local and state entities with the ability to gather detailed information about a Veterans eligibility. External entities to the VA must apply and have a POC to serve as their Grantee.
Patient Advocates
If you are experiencing challenges that you have been unable to resolve by talking with your care team, the patient advocates at the Houston VA are specially trained to support you in exploring solutions that align with quality care.
Patient Advocates | VA Houston Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Medical Support
Clinical Contact Center
Serves as a 24/7 365 call center that is that will allow veterans to speak with a registered nurse who will triage symptoms and provide guidance/recommendations regarding reported health concerns. Veterans can also speak to triage staff about confirm, schedule, re-schedule, and cancel appointments.
Contact:
Pharmacy staff available: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Housing Assistance
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET
Housing & Urban Development Veteran Affairs
A collaborative program that assists Veterans and their families with locating permanent housing. Those enrolled in the program are linked with a case manager who also provides assistance with accessing health care and mental health.
- Community Resource & Referral Center Phone:
- Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. p 3:30 p.m.
- 1700 Webster Street, Houston, Texas
Services: Housing, Health & Mental Health Care to include shower, laundry and support for food insecurities
Secure Storage
Secure storage is centered around decreasing he percentage of Veteran suicide by creating time and distance between the thought of suicide and accessibility to lethal means.
Lethal means may include: alcohol, firearm, medications, opioids, ropes, sharp objects
Storage options:
- Cable lock: A simple device that serves as a barrier. You can request a gun lock from the suicide prevention coordinator (SPC) at your local VA medical facility.
- Lockbox or gun safe: This method serves to conceal and protect weapons. Locking the safe with an external device is recommended, as a step for added security.
- Electronic lockbox or biometric safe: Accessed with the use of a personal code, fingerprint or biometric identifier.
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)
The mission is to utilize a comprehensive person-centered, and recovery oriented assistance program for Veterans, their families and Caregivers and VHA employees who use or experience intimate partner violence.
- Houston VA IPVAP resources
- National VA IPVAP resources
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-
(SAFE)
Houston VA Locations
Houston VA provides health care services to Veterans at 13 locations in southeast Texas.
Community Based Outpatient Clinic Services
Available at all clinics: Primary Care, Laboratory Testing, Mental Health, Social Work, Telehealth, Toxic Exposure Screenings
Available at select clinics: Audiology and Speech, Optometry, Orthopedics, Chiropractic, Neurology, Physical Therapy, Radiology, Podiatry
VA Training Offerings
To request training, please send email to vhahoucepc@va.gov with the requested information below.
Military cultural competence training
- POC Name, Phone, Email, Target Audience, Size of Target Audience
- Calendar for Desired Training Dates
- Calendar should be limited to 6 month intervals
- Please allow at least 30 days
Trauma affected Veterans course
- POC Name, Phone, Email, Target Audience, Size of Target Audience
- Calendar for Desired Training Dates
- Calendar should be limited to 6 month intervals
- Please allow at least 30 days
VA S.A.V.E. (Suicide prevention)
- POC Name, Phone, Email, Target Audience, Size of Target Audience
- Calendar for Desired Training Dates
- Calendar should be limited to 6 month intervals
- Please allow at least 30 days