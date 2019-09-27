VA Agent Orange Registry exam
If you think you had contact with Agent Orange, an herbicide used to clear trees and plants during the Vietnam War, or other herbicides while serving in the military, you can request a VA Agent Orange Registry health exam. Even if you don’t have a known illness, the exam could alert you to illnesses that may be related to contact with herbicides. By being part of this registry, you’re also helping your fellow Veterans by giving us information so we can better understand and serve those affected by Agent Orange–related illnesses.
Can I get an Agent Orange Registry health exam?
You can get an Agent Orange Registry health exam if you served in any of the ways listed below.
You must have served in one of these ways:
- In Vietnam between 1962 and 1975 for any length of time, including in the inland waterways (Brown Water Navy) and within the 12-mile territorial seas (Blue Water Navy), or
- In Korea in a unit in or near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) anytime between April 1, 1968, and August 31, 1971, or
- In Thailand (U.S. Air Force Veterans) on Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) bases near U-Tapao, Ubon, Nakhon Phanom, Udorn, Takhli, Korat, and Don Muang near the air base perimeter anytime between February 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, or
- In Thailand (U.S. Army Veterans) as perimeter security personnel on RTAF bases in Thailand anytime between February 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, or
- In Thailand (U.S. Army Veterans) on some small Army installations in Thailand anytime between February 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975—if you were a member of a military police (MP) unit or assigned a job with duty placing you at or near the base perimeter, or
- In other locations, but you had contact with herbicides during a military operation or while testing, transporting, or spraying herbicides for military purposes
Who’s covered?
Veterans
How do I get these benefits?
To schedule your exam, contact your local VA environmental health coordinator. If you qualify, you won’t have to pay anything for this exam. It’s free for qualified Veterans.
Find a VA environmental health coordinator near you
What should I expect at the exam?
The exam will include:
- Your history of contact with Agent Orange and other herbicides
- Your health history (including any major illnesses or surgeries you may have had)
- A physical exam
- Medical tests that may be needed (like blood tests, X-rays, or other imaging tests)
A VA health care provider will go over your exam and test results with you. You’ll also get a letter with the details of your results.
What else should I know about the exam?
You should know that:
- This exam isn’t a VA claim exam (also known as a compensation and pension, or C&P, exam). And you don’t need to have this exam to get other VA benefits. To get disability benefits, you’ll need to file a claim.
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation
- You don’t need to sign up for the VA health care system to get a registry exam.
- The exam is based on your memory of service, not on your military records.
- The exam will not confirm if you had contact with Agent Orange.
- You can get another free registry exam if you have a new illness in the future.
- Your family members can’t get an Agent Orange Registry health exam. The exam is only for qualified Veterans.
How do I make an appointment for an Agent Orange Registry health exam?
Contact your local VA environmental health coordinator