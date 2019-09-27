VA Agent Orange Registry exam

You can get an Agent Orange Registry health exam if you served in any of the ways listed below.

You must have served in one of these ways:

In Vietnam between 1962 and 1975 for any length of time, including in the inland waterways (Brown Water Navy) and within the 12-mile territorial seas (Blue Water Navy), or

In Korea in a unit in or near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) anytime between April 1, 1968, and August 31, 1971, or

In Thailand (U.S. Air Force Veterans) on Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) bases near U-Tapao, Ubon, Nakhon Phanom, Udorn, Takhli, Korat, and Don Muang near the air base perimeter anytime between February 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, or

In Thailand (U.S. Army Veterans) as perimeter security personnel on RTAF bases in Thailand anytime between February 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, or

In Thailand (U.S. Army Veterans) on some small Army installations in Thailand anytime between February 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975—if you were a member of a military police (MP) unit or assigned a job with duty placing you at or near the base perimeter, or

In other locations, but you had contact with herbicides during a military operation or while testing, transporting, or spraying herbicides for military purposes

